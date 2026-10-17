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'He should apologise' - CSD chief hits out at Javier Tebas over Goebbels comparison as Real Madrid demand La Liga president's resignation
CSD chief calls for accountability
Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes has made his position clear regarding the escalating war of words between the league leadership and Spain's most successful club. The CSD president stated on Saturday that the comments went beyond the limits of freedom of speech and insisted that Tebas should apologise for his rhetoric.
The controversy erupted after Tebas used social media to draw parallels between the communication tactics of the Madrid board and those of the Third Reich's infamous propaganda minister. Speaking to reporters via Eurosport, Uribes expressed his dismay at the choice of language used by a high-ranking official within the Spanish sporting infrastructure.
"It’s unacceptable," Uribes said when addressing the media. “You can’t use the Nazis or Goebbels as a point of comparison, especially when you’re the president of La Liga and you’re referring to a club that competes in La Liga. I think this goes beyond the limits of freedom of speech. Fortunately, freedom of speech in Spain is protected very broadly, but that doesn’t mean you can compare someone to the Nazis or Goebbels without crossing a line."
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CSD weighs possible action against Tebas
The intervention from the CSD comes at a time when the government body is analyzing the legal framework to see if the league president has breached institutional protocols. The fallout from the statement has created a significant rift, with the Spanish government now being pulled into a dispute that has traditionally been confined to the boardroom.
While Uribes stopped short of demanding a resignation, his insistence on a public apology highlights the severity with which the Spanish sporting authorities are viewing the comparison to one of history's most notorious regimes.
He added: "It’s completely out of order, and I think Tebas should apologise. Among other things, he has a responsibility as a leader in sport. We always talk about the values of sport and the importance of fair play, so we need to set an example. These remarks were completely inappropriate. Whether there’s any basis for disciplinary action is a separate matter, and that’s not for me to decide."
Real Madrid demand immediate resignation
Real Madrid have reacted with fury to the comparison, issuing a stern statement calling for Tebas to step down from his roles as the head of the league and vice-president of the Spanish FA. The club described the remarks as deeply offensive and morally repugnant, arguing that such language disqualifies him from holding a position of public trust.
"Tebas’ repeated conduct demonstrates a lack of neutrality, respect, and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities," read the official statement from Real Madrid. "His constant attacks on Real Madrid and those who demand transparency and reform constitute, in our club’s opinion, a true scourge for Spanish football. Real Madrid believes that Tebas’ repeated statements and behavior would be unacceptable in any European sports institution that is governed by principles of respect, neutrality and integrity, and that they disqualify him institutionally from continuing to hold the positions he occupies."
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The propaganda comparison explained
The firestorm began when Tebas posted a lengthy message on X, formerly Twitter, outlining his frustrations with how Real Madrid handles its public relations and refereeing complaints. He specifically targeted Real Madrid TV, claiming the channel is used to create a narrative of persecution that mirrors historical propaganda techniques.
Despite the backlash, Tebas attempted to clarify that he was referring to the mechanics of communication rather than endorsing a specific ideology, but this did little to pacify his critics at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid responded by saying the clarification did not diminish the undignified nature of the original post.
Tebas then doubled down in a subsequent message, accusing the club of trying to intimidate him and destroy the national competition. He suggested that the club's narrative was a tool to undermine the league because they had failed to launch the European Super League project.
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