AFP
'Everything is clear' - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals he has made peace with Atletico Madrid CEO after summer transfer feud
A public reconciliation in Copenhagen
The long-standing tension between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid appears to have reached a peaceful resolution during the 33rd General Assembly of the European Football Clubs (EFC) in Copenhagen. The event served as the backdrop for a significant meeting between Joan Laporta and Miguel Angel Gil Marin.
Tensions had escalated throughout the most recent transfer window when Barca's pursuit of Alvarez caused considerable irritation at the Metropolitano, leading to public outbursts from the Atletico hierarchy regarding the Blaugrana's financial conduct and market strategies.
Despite the previous war of words, Laporta took the opportunity to announce that the animosity is now a thing of the past. Speaking to the media about the encounter, the Barcelona chief revealed that the two executives shared a warm moment together. He noted that the conclusion of the transfer window has allowed both parties to move beyond their previous disagreements. "Gil Marin and I have hugged," Laporta told reporters, signaling that the personal and professional rift that dominated the summer headlines in La Liga has finally been mended.
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Smoothing over the Alvarez fallout
The conflict originally ignited when Gil Marin launched a series of verbal attacks against Laporta and the Barcelona board. The Atletico CEO was particularly vocal about what he perceived as a "private circus" regarding the way the Catalan giants were operating in the market, specifically focusing on their attempts to lure Alvarez away from the capital.
At the time, Atletico officials felt that Barcelona were being disrespectful by publicly discussing a player under contract at another club while their own financial situation remained under heavy scrutiny from La Liga authorities.
However, Laporta is now confident that those days of public sparring are finished. Elaborating on his discussion with the Rojiblancos chief, Laporta expressed his admiration for his counterpart and insisted that the air has been completely cleared. "We saw each other and hugged. I’m sure we’ve already smoothed things over, and from now on everything is clear. He’s a fantastic man who I feel very comfortable with," the Barcelona president added.
Rejoining the European football family
The assembly in Denmark was not just about domestic peace; it represented a major milestone in Barcelona’s efforts to rehabilitate their standing within the broader European football community. Following their controversial involvement in the European Super League project, the club spent a period in a form of administrative exile.
While Laporta attended an assembly in Rome in late 2025 as a guest, his presence in Copenhagen confirmed Barcelona's status as a full member with restored voting rights. This reintegration has been a primary objective for Laporta as he seeks to strengthen the club's political influence across the continent.
The thawing of relations extended to other high-profile figures in the sport, including those who were once staunch critics of the Super League rebels. PSG president and EFC leader Nasser Al-Khelaifi was remarkably welcoming toward his Barcelona counterpart during the proceedings. "Welcome back to the family," Al-Khelaifi said, publicly acknowledging the return of the Spanish giants to the collective fold.
- AFP
Strengthening ties with UEFA leadership
Beyond his interactions with rival club presidents, Laporta also focused on solidifying his bond with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The relationship between the two had been notoriously frosty following the initial Super League announcement in 2021, which led to various legal battles and disciplinary threats. However, the past year has seen a remarkable turnaround, with both parties finding common ground on the future of European competitions.
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