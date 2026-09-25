AFP
No barbers allowed! Zinedine Zidane cracks down on France squad as Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise face bizarre new rule
Barbers blocked from Clairefontaine
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the world of football fashion, Zidane has reportedly banned hairdressers from entering the French national team's training base. The legendary figure, who succeeded Didier Deschamps following the 2026 World Cup, is apparently eager to shift the collective focus entirely toward matters on the pitch.
According to reports from the French outlet L’Équipe, the new head coach is closing the doors to external stylists to ensure that his stars are not preoccupied with their appearance during the international break.
The directive is particularly significant given the high-profile nature of the current squad. Stars like Mbappe and Olise have often been at the forefront of style trends, but they will now have to ensure their grooming is handled before they report for duty.
- AFP
End of the Clairefontaine fashion show
Zidane's crackdown extends beyond just the barber's chair, as he has also taken aim at the media circus that typically surrounds the arrival of Les Bleus.
For years, the walk from the car to the Clairefontaine residence has served as an impromptu runway, with players sporting extravagant designer outfits that dominated social media conversations. This tradition, which often sparked lengthy debates regarding player focus and commercialism, is now a thing of the past under the new regime's much stricter guidelines.
Zidane wants focus on football
The manager has reportedly limited the presence of photographers and film crews during these arrivals to prevent the squad from being treated like celebrities rather than athletes.
Per reports from AS, "Another change introduced by Zidane is the elimination of the massive media presence outside Clairefontaine to cover and broadcast the arrival of the French national team players at their residence. This was quite an event, as many players arrived dressed in outfits that sparked lengthy debates in the media."
It is clear that the former Real Madrid boss wants the spotlight to remain firmly on the ball.
- AFP
A testing schedule for Les Bleus
Zidane’s hardline approach will be put to the test almost immediately as France prepares for a series of challenging international fixtures. The upcoming Nations League schedule sees Les Bleus taking on formidable opponents in Italy and Belgium, along with a clash against Turkey.
These matches represent the first real competitive hurdles for the new manager, and he clearly feels that a "no-nonsense" environment is the best way to prepare his squad for the tactical demands of top-tier European competition.
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