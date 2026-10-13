'We won 3-0 at Anfield!' - Enzo Maresca defends Man City's celebrations after Liverpool demolition sparks fierce backlash

Maresca has refused to apologise for his team's exuberant celebrations following their emphatic 3-0 victory over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. The clash at Anfield was City's first outing since an independent commission delivered a guilty verdict regarding serious breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Despite the looming shadow of the ruling, which the club is currently appealing while maintaining their innocence, the players and staff joined the travelling supporters in wild scenes at the final whistle.

The images of City stars celebrating so openly sparked a significant backlash across social media platforms, with many suggesting the timing was inappropriate given the severity of the charges.



