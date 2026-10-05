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'It was an accident!' - Luis de la Fuente hails Lamine Yamal and warns Spain against underestimating Croatia
De la Fuente dismisses Croatia slump
De la Fuente is refusing to let complacency creep into the Spain camp ahead of their high-stakes encounter with Croatia. Despite the Balkan nation experiencing some turbulence in their recent outings, the Spanish head coach is adamant that their quality remains undisputed on the global stage.
Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, De la Fuente offered a staunch defence of Croatia's pedigree. "I expect a Croatia like the one we had planned for. For me they are a very good team and in the last decade they have been one of the most important national teams in the world. What happened the other day was an accident, it does not reflect their level," the coach explained via additional social media updates.
The Spaniard emphasised that the atmosphere in Split would be electric, noting that while the home crowd will be passionate, his players are naturally motivated by such intense environments, much like they are when playing at venues like San Mamés. "We know the players very well and we know which players are selectable for our model. We have a fantastic human group and whoever arrives integrates naturally and easily," he stated.
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Lamine Yamal continues his meteoric rise
One player who continues to dominate the headlines for La Roja is Lamine Yamal. The teenage sensation has become an indispensable part of De la Fuente's tactical setup, not just for his creative spark but for his growing clinical edge in front of goal.
"Lamine continues to progress. Better and more mature due to age and experience. He is helping us not only in the play, but also by scoring. He demands a lot of himself and that is very important. We celebrate his form, he is very important for us," De la Fuente remarked during his press conference.
The coach hinted that Yamal’s minutes are being managed carefully, but his importance to the starting XI is undeniable, especially given the way he has matured since his debut, becoming a leader through his performances on the pitch.
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Squad depth and the role of Mikel Merino
De la Fuente also took time to address the importance of squad depth, specifically praising the contribution of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino. Often used as a tactical weapon from the bench, Merino has proven to be a "safe bet" for the coaching staff.
"Mikel has been with me all my life, we have lived through all sorts of situations and he has always been important. The one who comes on in the 60th minute can have more prominence and weight in the result than the one who starts. They can change the course of the match. Everyone is important. With the performance he gives us in the final minutes, he is a safe bet. This is a team. The important thing is to be prepared," the coach concluded.
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What’s next for Spain?
Spain is preparing to wrap up the current international break with an away trip to Croatia on Wednesday. De la Fuente’s side will be looking to secure a third consecutive victory in the UEFA Nations League, having already recorded wins over England "3-2", Croatia "4-1" and the Czech Republic "3-1".
However, the task in Croatia will be far from straightforward for La Roja. Despite Spain’s emphatic "4-0" victory over Croatia just six days ago, the hosts will be determined to respond in front of their home supporters. Luka Modrić and his teammates are also looking to recover from their heavy 7-0 defeat to England and restore some pride after a result that left them with plenty to prove.
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