bet365 World Cup Offers: Best bet365 Promotions for World Cup 2026

bet365 World Cup Roadmap: Key Dates and Offers

Offer Start Date Details 🏆 Outright Markets for the World Cup Already available Long-term bets with top odds (e.g., World Cup top scorer & opening group matches). 🎮 Tournament Challenge* Already available The completely free prediction game for the World Cup with a total jackpot of up to €250,000 and private friends' leaderboards. 🛡️ Core Offers & Trading Insights Already available Permanent safeguards for every match: Early Payout (EPO), Extra Time Guarantee, and Sub On Play On. 🔥 Matchday Special for the 2026 World Cup* Already Available The daily Matchday Reveal (until July 19): unveil offers (Bet & Get, Safety Net) and secure shares of the £600,000 bet-credit pool.

*Tournament Challenge – Win up to £50,000 per matchday. Available only to new and eligible customers. T&Cs apply.

**A new offer becomes available every day of the World Cup — reveal yours to take part in one of our weekly £100,000 bet-credit prize draws. Available to new and eligible customers. A new promotion is revealed each day. You can still take part on a given day even if the previous day's promotion wasn't revealed. Promotional period: June 11 – July 19. Offer-specific T&Cs apply + registration required.

bet365's Matchday Reveal for World Cup

The absolute centerpiece of bet365's campaign is the Matchday Reveal for the 2026 World Cup. From June 11 to July 19, a new offer awaits every day.

How does the Matchday Special work?

For new and eligible customers, the process is simple:

Log into your bet365 account and go to the "For You" page under "Offers." Use the Matchday Reveak slider to reveal your daily offer. Offers are available daily from 9:00 a.m. Every time you reveal an offer (e.g., Bet & Get, Safety Net Bets, free bet credits, or a 50% winnings boost), you automatically receive a ticket for the weekly £100,000 bet-credit prize draw.

bet365 Matchday Reveal: Six Qualification Periods

The total prize pool of £600,000 in bet credits is split evenly across six weeks (£100,000 per draw). Draws take place shortly after each of the following periods ends:

Week 1: Thursday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 17

Week 2: Thursday, June 18 – Wednesday, June 24

Week 3: Thursday, June 25 – Wednesday, July 1

Week 4: Thursday, July 2 – Wednesday, July 8

Week 5: Thursday, July 9 – Wednesday, July 15

Week 6: Thursday, July 16 – Sunday, July 19

Per draw, you can win a share of the £100,000 pool. Prize tiers are £100, £50, £20, £10, or £5 in bet credits. Winners are notified directly in the app within 48 hours.

*A new offer becomes available every day of the World Cup — reveal yours to take part in one of our weekly £100,000 bet-credit prize draws. Available to new and eligible customers. A new promotion is revealed each day. You can still take part on a given day even if the previous day's promotion wasn't revealed. Promotional period: June 11 – July 19. Offer-specific T&Cs apply + registration required.

Other best bet365 World Cup Offers

World Cup Tournament Challenge

After its great success during the Champions League, bet365 is bringing the free prediction game to the World Cup. The game can be accessed via the "Free Games" tab in the Football section.

The jackpot: There are five matchdays with a chance to win £50,000 per round — a total of up to £250,000

Social Leaderboards: For the first time, you can create private leagues, share codes with friends, and compare your picks in real time.

*Tournament Challenge – Win up to £50,000 per matchday. Available only to new and eligible customers. T&Cs apply.

bet365's Outright Markets for World Cup 2026

For anyone who wants to get active before the opening match kicks off and lock in the best odds, the first major long-term markets are already live in Germany. bet365 offers its usual deep betting program with genuinely top odds:

Top scorer odds for the 2026 World Cup: Who will claim the coveted Golden Boot on the biggest stage in world football? The race is on. At bet365, France's superstar Kylian Mbappé is the hottest favorite, closely followed by Harry Kane. Erling Haaland and Spain's wonderkid Lamine Yamal are also lurking among the favorites with exciting odds.

Predictions & bets for group matches: Who will get off to the perfect start, and who will stumble right from matchday one? bet365 has already put the classic 1X2 markets, handicap bets, and over/under goals lines online for all opening group games. So you can prepare your first World Cup combo bets well in advance.

bet365's Core Offers for Every World Cup Match

In addition to the event promotions, bet365's tried-and-tested product guarantees apply throughout the entire World Cup:

Extra Time: Bets don't have to end after 90 minutes. Selected player markets (including Bet Builder and Sub On Play On) continue through extra time. Winnings are paid out in cash.

Sub On Play On: Your bet on a player stays active or is protected if that player is substituted.

Early Payout Offer: If your team leads by two goals, your bet is immediately settled as a win — regardless of the final result.

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