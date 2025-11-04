What is Double Chance Betting?

Double chance markets see bettors bet on two of the three possible 1X2 results to occur, with players staking in either the home team to win or draw, away team to win or draw or either side to win.

Most bettors are familiar with standard full-time betting markets, where punters back one outcome, such as Chelsea to beat Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brentford.

While traditional full-time bets can be lucrative, they’re often hard to win. Even matches that seem like foregone conclusions can be decided by fine margins, such as refereeing calls, lapses in concentration, and unexpected off days.

Backing just one of three full-time outcomes can be limiting, and, in many cases, risky. That’s why many turn to double chance markets, which cover two possible results.

It suits bettors who are confident that one result won’t happen but unsure which of the other two is more likely.

Understand Double Chance Markets with Real Examples

Double chance betting offers a trade off between lower potential returns and lower risk of failure.

Bettors are unlikely to make substantial winnings in the market due to its lower risk, but the selections offer flexibility and assurance, especially when underdogs host stronger sides.

For example, when lesser-fancied yet defensively strong teams like Wolves or Everton host a heavyweight like Liverpool, a double chance bet on the away team to win or draw can offer value.

While many expect Liverpool’s attack to break down Everton’s defence, the Toffees have frustrated them several times in recent seasons.

Still, Liverpool won or drew 13 of their last 14 visits to Goodison Park, making a double chance bet on them a safe option.

Naturally, this bet is less profitable than backing Liverpool outright, but given how frequently Everton snatch a point at home against their Merseyside rivals, it’s more reliable and risk-averse.

Different Types of Double Chance Markets Explained

Double chance combinations include home win or draw, home win or away win (no draw), and draw or away win, and are available on the following markets:

Full-time double chance markets are the most straightforward and commonly applied type of multi-outcome bets. Users back two full-time outcomes, essentially wagering that the remaining outcome will not happen.

Half-time double chance follows a similar structure to full-time double chance markets. Bettors back two outcomes, such as Manchester United to go into the half-time break winning or drawing. If Manchester United are winning at half-time, but go on to lose after 90 minutes, the half-time double chance wager will still win.

Second-half double chance markets are arguably more strategic than full-time or half-time double chance wagers.

If a pattern emerges during the first half that could shape the second half, for example, Brighton lead Arsenal 2-0, meaning the Gunners need to put pressure on during the second half to salvage a result, betting on Arsenal to win or draw the second half is sensible. Undoubtedly, Arsenal will attack, making them more likely to score, but they’ve already performed poorly during the first half, and drawing the second half remains realistic.

Double Chance Stats Premier League 2025/26 - Gunners lead way, Black Cats and Eagles shine

Arsenal are, to no one's surprise, top of the league when it comes to double chance markets this term, with the Gunners losing just once in their 10 outings so far.

Surprisingly, the likes of Sunderland, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have offered the most value when it comes to this market, with all three sides winning or drawing in eight of their 10 outings so far.

In terms of home form, all of the four aforementioned sides and Brighton are yet to lose on their own turf this campaign, with Wolves and West Ham the ones to avoid here given the've lost four of five at home.

Away from home is a different story, with Spurs the only side that are yet to lose on the road this term, with five sides including Wolves, Fulham, Brentford, Leeds and Burnley losing four of their five outings away from home.

Double Chance Strategies

Although double chance betting offers comparatively lower returns, it’s a market that can be used strategically, and many seasoned punters love using it for risk mitigation during unusual circumstances.

Use double chance for games with poor weather or pitch conditions

Poor weather or pitch conditions can impact the ability of the favourite team to play their usual free-flowing football.

If League Two promotion favourites Milton Keynes Dons travel to the lesser-fancied Newport County, a team with a notoriously bad pitch and hostile crowd atmosphere, during November, backing MK to win or draw is strategic.

MK Dons are clearly the more able of the two teams, but Newport’s infamous, poorly kept pitch and hostile atmosphere could make it difficult for the away team, who may have to settle for the draw.

A double chance bet on an MK draw or win recognises that the Dons are the stronger of the two teams, but could be frustrated by turbulent conditions away from home.

Apply a double chance when both teams need to win

During the closing stages of title challenges, top four charges, and relegation battles, there are several occasions where both teams desperately need to win.

As a result, if a hypothetical game between Arsenal, who have stuttered of late and need a win to stay in the title race, and Leeds, who have picked up unlikely points in recent weeks but still need a win to avoid relegation, is level after 80 minutes, both teams are likely to attack for a late winner.

In such fixtures, placing a double chance bet on Arsenal or Leeds to win, given the two teams’ recent form and desperation for three points, covers the two most likely outcomes.

Double Chance Betting FAQs

Which football markets are double chance bets available on?

Double chance betting is only available on football markets that include three possible outcomes: home win, draw, or away win. As a result, the selection is typically only available on full-time, half-time result, and second-half result wagers.

Is double chance the same as betting each-way?

No, while double chance and each-way betting share similarities – each selection covers more than one outcome – the two options have key distinctions. Most notably, each-way bets consist of two equal stakes on two outcomes. A double chance bet is one stake that covers two outcomes.

Which bookmakers offer double chance betting?

Double chance betting is a popular market selection. Most of the UK’s most prominent bookies, including bet365, Betfred, Sky Bet, and Paddy Power, offer double chance betting on full-time football markets.

