How to Claim Tote’s Cheltenham’s Day 1 Offer

Click the link to begin your registration on the Totesport sportsbook website. Complete the sign-up form with your personal details. Finish the identity verification process. Choose a preferred username and create a strong password. No promo code is required to claim the Totesport Cheltenham welcome offer. Place your first bet of at least £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) on any Cheltenham Festival race. Once your bet qualifies, you’ll receive £20 in Tote Credit and a £20 free sports bet. Use your free bets on any Cheltenham Festival race of your choice.

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview

Cheltenham Festival kicks off on Tuesday with the G1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race at 13:20, with six further races on the card.

The opening race is restricted to horses which have not won a hurdle event prior to this season. Old Park Star, a 6-year-old Irish horse trained by Nicky Henderson, is priced as the G1 Supreme Novice Hurdle Race’s favourite, with odds of 11/5 (3.20) offered by Tote.

The G1 Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase, named after Arkle, a three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner during the 1960s, follows at 14:00. Lulamba and Kopke Des Border lead the betting with odds of 8/5 (2.60) and 11/8 (2.38), respectively.

Saratoga and Manlaga are both priced at 11/2 (6.50) and are the favourites to win the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, which kicks off at 14:40.

Jagwar has finished inside the top three in each of its last four races at Cheltenham, and is tipped to win the Ultima Handicap Chase, which follows at 15:20, with odds of 10/3 (4.34). The French horse has healthy competition in Iroko, Handstands, and Myretown.

That event precedes the Champion Hurdle at 16:00 – the festival’s first championship race. The New Lion won at Cheltenham on January 24th, with many expecting the 7-year-old, who can be backed at 5/2 (3.50), to perform equally impressively this week. Other strong contenders include Golden Ace, Brighterdaysahead, and Lossiemouth.

A 17-jump Plate Handicap Chase follows at 16:40. Emmet Mullins-trained McLaurey is priced at 31/5 (7.20), while Dan Skelton’s Madara enters the race as the 15/4 (4.75) favourite.

Finally, the day concludes with the three-and-three-quarter-mile National Hunt Novices Handicap Chase at 17:20. The race’s most highly-rated horse is Backmersackme, who’s valued at 4/1 (5.00), along with Newton Tornado and Wade Out, who have slightly longer odds.

Tote’s £40 Cheltenham Day 1 Offer - Key Details

Tote's Cheltenham Day 1 Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £20 Tote Credit and £10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

