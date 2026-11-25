Our betting expert expects Sporting’s Luis Suarez to open the scoring for the hosts in a game that finishes all square.

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Sporting CP vs Manchester United Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Suarez to break the deadlock in Lisbon

Two late goals from Matheus Cunha sealed a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for Manchester United against Roma in their last European match. However, the Brazilian also picked up a red card, and he’s suspended here as a result. Of the players who could feature in this contest, only Sporting’s Luis Suarez has netted more than twice in the competition.

The Colombian has been prolific in the Champions League so far this season with four goals in four appearances. Three of those strikes came at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Suarez has also scored the opening goal in two of Sporting’s last three Champions League games.

He is in terrific form with 13 goals in his last 13 games across Primeira Liga and Champions League. Backing the 28-year-old to score first offers value with an implied probability of 20%.

United to make another poor start

Pochettino’s return to the Premier League got off to a woeful start at Anfield. Leny Yoro’s eighth-minute red card was a nightmare start. Things only got worse for Pochettino from there as he watched his side concede twice in five minutes.

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It’s not the first time in recent weeks that Manchester United have started sluggishly. They were 2-0 down inside four minutes against Aston Villa in Michael Carrick’s final game in charge. They were also 2-0 down to Roma inside 17 minutes in their most recent Champions League match.

Three of the eight goals United have conceded in this season’s Champions League came in the opening 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Sporting have scored three times inside the first 30 minutes of their Champions League games this season. Given those trends, backing the hosts to score before the break looks like a smart betting strategy.

Encouragement in Pochettino’s second game

Sporting CP are slight favourites to win this game and add to Manchester United’s woes. However, they have historically struggled in fixtures like this. Sporting have won only two of their past 15 European fixtures against English clubs.

Their return of nine points in the Champions League this term has come in part thanks to a favourable schedule. They triumphed 1-0 on neutral turf in London against Shakhtar Donetsk last time out. The Leões have also travelled to Lens, who conceded nine against Como on matchday four.

Sporting have dropped points in two of their previous three home games in the Portuguese top flight. Arouca and Academico de Viseu both left the Jose Alvalade with positive results. Those setbacks contributed to the dismissal of Rui Borges and the recent appointment of Paulo Fonseca.

With two new coaches finding their feet in new roles, both may be content with a point here. Backing a draw looks great value at the odds quoted.

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Sporting CP vs Manchester United Bet 3: Draw @ 13/5 on SkyBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Sporting CP 1-1 Manchester United

Goalscorers prediction - Sporting CP: Luis Suarez - Manchester United: Bryan Mbeumo

Sporting CP have won their last five matches in all competitions. They go into this contest in much better form than their opponents. They were 4-0 victors against lower-league minnows Serra in the Taca de Portugal at the weekend.

With three wins from four in Europe, Sporting are also in a good position to compete for a top-eight finish. However, they were surprisingly beaten 3-2 by LASK in their last Champions League home match. That result will encourage Manchester United, who have won two and lost two so far in this competition.

The Red Devils played their first game under new boss Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday. A 4-0 defeat at Liverpool marked a nightmare start for the Argentine. United are 19th in the Premier League with just one win from their 11 opening games.

Probable lineups for Sporting CP vs Manchester United

Sporting CP expected lineup: Silva, Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo, Doumbia, Altimira, Andersen, Catamo, Suarez, Irankunda

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mainoo, Tielemans, Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo

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