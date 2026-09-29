Scotland vs Switzerland Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Back-to-back losses for Pocognoli

Scotland missed plenty of gilt-edged chances against Slovenia. They won’t have as many chances against a Swiss side with 6 shutouts in 7 away games.

Scotland vs Switzerland Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Scotland lack confidence in front of goal

Scotland have now gone three games without a goal. They lost 3-0 to Brazil and 1-0 to Morocco before Saturday's blank. That is a worrying run for a side in transition.

Switzerland are in a very different state of mind to the Scots right now. They struck first in Skopje through Freuler on 22 minutes. They then piled up 23 shots to North Macedonia's two.

Yakin's team press high and aim to turn possession into early pressure. Scotland need to cope with that intensity during the opening half-hour. Hampden will be loud, but Scotland still have to find a goal. At an implied probability of 58.8%, we’re taking the Swiss to hit the front first. They’ve done so in over 77% of their last 9 matches.

Scotland vs Switzerland Bet 1: Switzerland (1st goal) @ 7/10 with Paddy Power

The Swiss are seriously impressive travellers

Switzerland are extremely underrated. The World Cup quarter-finalists have kept clean sheets in 5 of their last 6 away matches. They are also unbeaten in their last 8 away internationals.

The back line is settled under Yakin. Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi started together in Skopje. North Macedonia managed just two shots and 0.06 xG all night. Akanji brings Premier League quality to that back four.

With Scotland failing to score in their last 3 games, another away win with a shutout looks like a genuine option. At an implied probability of just 33.3%, you’d only need this to happen once every 3 meetings. Yet, the current state of both sides suggests this percentage is far too low.

Scotland vs Switzerland Bet 2: Switzerland to win and both teams to score (no) @ 2/1 with Paddy Power

Back the form forward in the Swiss squad

Zeki Amdouni led the way in Skopje. He scored twice and created Freuler's opener with a cushioned header. The performance earned him the man-of-the-match award with a 9.4 FotMob rating.

The volume was extraordinary too. Amdouni had seven shots and also saw a penalty saved. Few forwards in this competition can hit those numbers. Switzerland created relentlessly through Dan Ndoye on the flank.

With Breel Embolo sidelined, Amdouni appears to be the favoured attacking option. Yakin chose not to hand Winsley Boteli a debut in Skopje. The Burnley forward is thriving in this system.

At an implied probability of just 48.8% to score or assist, the market undervalues his current form. That’s potentially the top value play from our trio of Scotland vs Switzerland predictions.

Scotland vs Switzerland Bet 3: Zeki Amdouni to score or assist @ 21/20 with Paddy Power

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Scotland 0-2 Switzerland

Scotland 0-2 Switzerland Goalscorers prediction: Switzerland: Amdouni, Ndoye

Scotland entertain Switzerland at Hampden Park for Sebastien Pocognoli’s first home game in charge since replacing Steve Clarke.

The Scots could only stumble to a goalless draw in their first 2026/27 Nations League game in Slovenia. Pocognoli’s first game in charge was semi-encouraging, since they racked up 2.16 xG and had 28 touches in the Slovenian penalty area. Nevertheless, they couldn’t find a way through a stubborn backline.

Oli McBurnie led the forward line following his solid start to the Premier League season with Hull. He may be joined by Kieron Bowie in attack on Tuesday. Pocognoli is still without injured duo Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean.

By contrast, Switzerland were incredibly ruthless in their 3-0 win in North Macedonia. Remo Freuler opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, and Zeki Amdouni added two goals, one before and one after half-time.

Murat Yakin’s side posted 2.48 xG and restricted the North Macedonians to just 0.06 xG. All of this was achieved without skipper Granit Xhaka, who is unavailable for this international window.

Probable lineups for Scotland vs Switzerland

Scotland expected lineup: Gunn, Welsh, McKenna, Hendry, Hickey, Ferguson, Gilmour, Robertson, McGinn, Ure, McBurnie

Switzerland expected lineup: Kobel, Athekame, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez, Jashari, Freuler; Rieder, Manzambi, Ndoye, Amdouni

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