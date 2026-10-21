Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Predictions & Bet Builder Tips: Mourinho’s men march on

A trip to the Bernabeu is already daunting enough, but Leipzig face an even greater challenge after losing five of their last six away matches.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Leipzig have struggled on the road

Leipzig have been taken apart on the road so far this season. They lost 4-1 at Como and then 6-1 at Bayern Munich. Both results exposed major defensive weaknesses.

Madrid are built to exploit those kinds of vulnerabilities, especially at home. They have covered a two-goal handicap in three of their last five home games. Four goals came against Sevilla and four more at Roma.

Kylian Mbappé already has 11 goals this season. Meanwhile, Leipzig will be without Guiu and Ouédraogo for their trip to Spain. We can back a home win by a three-goal margin or greater at a modest 41.66% implied probability.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Bet 1: Real Madrid -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 7/5 with SkyBet

Madrid keep winning but remain vulnerable at the back

Madrid have struggled to keep clean sheets recently. They’ve already conceded four across two Champions League games. Roma alone put three past them in a single night.

Sevilla and Atlético both scored against them in La Liga too. This suggests Jose Mourinho’s defence remains functional rather than watertight.

Leipzig can score even when suffering heavy defeats. They found the net at Bayern and at Como. They have also scored 15 goals in five Bundesliga games. We can back a home win with the visitors at least getting on the scoresheet at an implied probability of 48.78%. This appears to be the top value bet from our Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig predictions.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Bet 2: Real Madrid to win and both teams to score at odds of 21/20 with SkyBet

Güler is overlooked in the Anytime Goalscorer market

Arda Güler is in outstanding European form. He registered two goals and two assists in his last two Champions League games. His recent performances may not yet be fully reflected in the market.

Madrid should dominate possession, especially against a side sitting 21st in the standings. That should create opportunities for midfielders making forward runs into the penalty area.

Leipzig conceded four at Como and six at Bayern. We can back the Turkish international to score at a 30.77% implied probability at a time when he’s producing one goal contribution per game. However, the success of this bet does rest entirely on him starting over Diomande.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Bet 3: Arda Güler anytime goalscorer at odds of 9/4 with SkyBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig

Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig Goalscorers prediction: Real Madrid: Mbappé x2, Güler, Bellingham - RB Leipzig: Nkunku

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig at the Bernabéu on Wednesday in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase.

Real Madrid have won both of their opening matches in this season’s competition. They narrowly overcame a stubborn Inter side 2-1 at home before a thrilling 4-3 win at Roma.

That night in Rome was remarkable. Madrid trailed 3-1 before scoring three times in the final eight minutes to pinch a historic victory in the Italian capital.

They returned to La Liga matters last weekend, thrashing Sevilla 4-1 on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice. Madrid have now won nine of their last 11 matches.

Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo are out, and Ferland Mendy is also listed as absent. Antonio Rüdiger and Denzel Dumfries are expected to return to the starting line-up against RB Leipzig.

Leipzig sit 21st in the league phase under Martin Demichelis. They beat PSV 1-0 at home but suffered a surprisingly heavy loss at Como where the Italians ran out 4-1 winners. A 6-1 defeat at Bayern followed last weekend in the Bundesliga, so Leipzig are in poor shape at present. Marc Guiu and Assan Ouédraogo are also set to miss the trip to the Bernabeu.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Dumfries, Konaté, Rüdiger, Cucurella, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Vinícius Jr, Bellingham, Güler, Mbappé

RB Leipzig expected lineup: Vandevoordt, Baku, Orbán, Lukeba, Raum, Banzuzi, El Aynaoui, Nusa, Nkunku, Gruda, Rômulo

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