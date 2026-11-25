PSG are one of only three teams with an unbeaten league phase record. However, Desire Doue’s knee injury is a blow to Les Parisiens’ forward line.

As both teams prepare for this clash, punters looking to maximise their wagers can take advantage of the latest free bets available.

PSG vs Roma Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Roma to find the net but PSG should still prevail

PSG have won all four of their league phase games this season. They have scored 20 goals and conceded five in the process.

Barcelona still managed two in a 4-2 defeat at the Parc des Princes. Roma have scored 10 goals in their four European outings.

They put three past Real Madrid in a 4-3 loss in Rome. They also scored twice in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United. Roma are the lowest-ranked team in the league phase with a positive goal difference (+2).

Donyell Malen also arrives in tip-top form after scoring four at Parma on Saturday. PSG did, however, keep a clean sheet in their emphatic 6-0 win away to Villarreal. Kvaratskhelia and Doue are both missing too, but there’s enough firepower at both ends to create an entertaining contest.

Backing 4+ goals despite the additional absence of Doue

PSG’s four league phase games have produced 25 goals. That is an average of more than six per match.

Finding the right value is key, so we recommend comparing odds across the UK's best betting sites before confirming your selections.

They beat Barcelona 4-2 and won 6-0 at Villarreal. Roma’s four European outings have also been high-scoring, generating 18 goals in total. This means both teams have routinely cleared the Over 3.5 Goals line so far this Champions League campaign.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side lost 4-3 to Real Madrid and 3-2 to Manchester United. They also romped to a 5-1 victory at lowly Parma in Serie A last weekend.

PSG were also involved in a five-goal thriller, winning 3-2 at Nice on Saturday. That’s despite the absence of Kvaratskhelia and Doue. Backing four or more goals at a 55.6% implied probability looks fair.

Malen arrives in Paris in sensational form

Donyell Malen has registered 12 goals and two assists in 11 Serie A games. He scored four in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Parma. If Roma are to find the net, Malen is surely the most likely candidate to score.

Malen’s display at Parma earned him a 9.9 rating. His season average of 7.97 is quite outstanding for a forward that’s had something of a nomadic career in recent seasons.

He is in the 99th percentile for goals and the 94th for shots. Roma have scored 10 goals in four Champions League games. Malen has scored 40% of them, averaging a goal per game.

PSG have been defensively solid in Europe, conceding just five goals so far. Malen also sits only in the 64th percentile for chances created. Nevertheless, backing him to score or assist at a 50% implied probability is the most obvious value play from our PSG vs Roma predictions.

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 3-1 Roma

Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Dembele, Akliouche, Godts - Roma: Malen

Paris Saint-Germain host Roma at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in what is their first competitive meeting. Last season’s Champions League winners sit top of the league phase, with four wins from four.

Luis Enrique’s side have scored 20 goals and conceded five in Europe. They extended their winning run to 12 games in all competitions with a 3-2 victory at Nice on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes are all back from injury. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is out for the season after rupturing a cruciate ligament against Barcelona. Enrique has been dealt a further blow by the news of Desire Doue’s similar ACL injury, which will also keep him out for the rest of 2026/27.

Roma arrive 20th in the UCL league phase on four points after one win from four. They lost 4-3 to Real Madrid and 3-2 to Manchester United.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team bounced back domestically with an emphatic 5-1 win over Parma at the weekend. Mile Svilar and Paulo Dybala have both returned from injury. Gasperini hopes his side can carry their fine domestic form into their clash with the European champions. Donyell Malen is set to lead the line for the visitors. Lorenzo Pellegrini will be unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Roma

Paris Saint-Germain expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Akliouche, Dembele, Godts

AS Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Hermoso, Balerdi, Mancini, Wesley, Cristante, De Roon, Molina, Soule, Mora, Malen

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