Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle have lost four of their last six games. A defeat here could pull the Magpies into the relegation battle.

As both teams prepare for this clash, punters looking to maximise their wagers can take advantage of the latest free bets available.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Magpies’ low xG counts against them

Newcastle’s 11.5 expected goals ranks 18th in the Premier League. Only three sides have created fewer big chances - Liverpool, Hull City and Coventry City.

They average just 3.4 shots on target per game. That figure is the fourth-lowest shot output in the division. Everton and Aston Villa both kept them out at St James’ Park recently.

Arsenal have conceded only 0.5 goals per game, the best record in the division by some margin. Seven clean sheets from 10 matches is a joint league high shared with second-placed Brighton.

Newcastle have still scored 13 league goals, outperforming that xG though. They did win 2-0 at Crystal Palace recently, but this Gunners side is a step above. We’re happy to back Both Teams to Score – No at around evens.

The Gunners to grind out another win

Four of Arsenal’s last five EPL games have featured two goals or fewer. The same statistic applies to Newcastle’s last five games. Arteta’s approach is to be hard to beat first and do just enough to get the goals they need at the other end.

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Despite being top of the actual table, Arsenal rank only fifth for xG (16.2). Newcastle are in the bottom three of the xG table. If we envisage another clean sheet for the Gunners, this is effectively a bet against Arsenal scoring more than two goals on Tyneside.

We can back under 2.5 goals this weekend at an odds-against price. 60% of Arsenal’s matches have failed to breach that 2.5-goals mark. Meanwhile, 50% of the Magpies’ EPL games have done the same. It could be the top value play from our Newcastle United vs Arsenal predictions.

Captain fantastic to continue his form

Arsenal and Norway captain Martin Odegaard is in a really good moment. He’s finally got back to his best form for the Gunners after an injury-plagued couple of seasons.

Odegaard looks physically durable once again. Gabriel Magalhaes is the only Arsenal outfield player who has played more Premier League minutes than Odegaard this season.

Odegaard’s goal against a stubborn Hull City proved the difference between the two sides before the November international break. Since then, he impressed for Norway in their 3-1 win over Wales and bagged a goal and an assist vs Denmark.

Odegaard looks good value to keep that run going at St James’ Park. He’s bagged three goal contributions from 4.9 xG and xA combined, and has a contribution in three of his last five appearances against Newcastle. We expect another one here at an odds-against price.

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Odegaard, Gabriel

Newcastle United entertain defending Premier League champions Arsenal on Saturday evening, with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners chasing a tenth win in 11 matches.

The pressure is rising on Matthias Jaissle after just one win in five Premier League games. They currently have a negative goal difference (-3) and have been outscored by newly promoted Ipswich (15 to 13).

They now host the champions. Newcastle have lost their last four Premier League meetings with Arsenal. The Gunners are chasing a fifth clean sheet. This would mean no goals conceded in more than 450 minutes of Premier League football.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes his first-team players return from international duty unscathed this week. The Gunners’ injury list has thinned out significantly of late, with Bukayo Saka (muscle) the only medium-term absentee. Max Dowman is still sidelined through suspension.

Much of Arsenal’s success this term has once again been down to their watertight backline. They’ve shipped just 0.5 goals per game on average this season. This makes up for the Gunners being just 10th in the league for big chances created. Arteta could soon welcome William Saliba back into this remarkable defence.

Probable lineups for Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Newcastle United expected lineup: Hornicek, Hall, Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Gonzalez, Steur, Barnes, Murphy, Wissa, Osula

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Calafiori, Gabriel, Konsa, Rice, Guimaraes, Tzolis, Madueke, Odegaard, Havertz

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