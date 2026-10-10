Manchester United vs Tottenham Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Vital points for both sides

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this crucial clash, with home advantage expected to help Manchester United overcome Tottenham.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365- correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Tottenham to score despite poor away form

Despite Tottenham struggling in front of goal in the Premier League this season, facing United offers them a good chance to find the net. That has more to do with the home side’s defensive problems than Spurs’ own attacking fluency. The hosts are yet to keep a league clean sheet, conceding in every game so far.

Carrick’s men have also allowed their opponents to open the scoring in 80% of their matches, with that figure rising to 100% at Old Trafford. Even after taking the lead on three occasions this term, United conceded an equaliser twice. The Red Devils are currently conceding an average of 1.6 goals per 90, which should encourage the visitors.

United’s home league games average four goals, giving Spurs hope. Spurs are yet to score a goal away from home, but their total xG (expected goals) of 5.00 suggests they have been better than their results indicate. United are also entering this match on the back of two games where both teams scored, strengthening the case for this pick.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ 4/6 with bet365

A firing front line

Carrick can at least be pleased with United’s attacking performances this season. They have been effective in front of goal, scoring consistently despite their poor overall results. Bruno Fernandes has led the charge in the league with three goals to his name. Bryan Mbeumo follows suit with two goals, while Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha have one each.

The latter opened his account in United’s last league outing against Fulham. Cunha scored in the 89th minute of the game to rescue a point for the Red Devils at Craven Cottage. He ranked top for shots from outside the box with three in that game, and shots on target with two.

Cunha wasn’t called up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for this international break, which means he should be fully rested. He’s likely to start down the middle as he did against Fulham, which is why he’s our pick to breach the Spurs’ defence.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Matheus Cunha @ 13/8 with bet365

Expecting an explosive second half

United are certainly in a better position than their visitors, and they’ll look to turn that advantage into three points this weekend. Their last victory came three games ago in the Champions League, and they’ve been winless since then. Having said that, Spurs are yet to win a league game this season.

Both sides will understand how important this game is for their respective campaigns. With so much at stake, the first half could be a cautious affair. United have also drawn both of their league matches at Old Trafford at half-time.

80% of their league games so far have been level at half-time. Meanwhile, 60% of Spurs’ matches ended level on terms at the break. Considering that 80% of United’s goals at Old Trafford came in the second half, we expect the match to become more intense in the second half.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tip 3: Half-time / full-time - Draw / Manchester United @ 4/1 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes - Tottenham Hotspur: Dominic Solanke

Manchester United will be keen to get their Premier League campaign back on track after a disappointing start to the season. The three-week break may have given Michael Carrick time to assess his approach for the next phase of league football. After guiding United to fourth last season, fans would’ve expected more from their team this term.

United’s start has been even worse than last season. They are two points worse off than they were after five matches under Ruben Amorim. Their total of five points from the opening five matches is their worst start to a campaign since 2014/15.

A turnaround is much needed at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have an opportunity to give their fans something to shout about this weekend. Carrick has a talented squad at his disposal, so better results should follow at some stage.

Tottenham were expected to fare better this season too, especially after their significant spending in the transfer window. Roberto De Zerbi saved the club from relegation last term. It seemed like De Zerbi could be the man to turn their fortunes around. However, after five games, Tottenham are bottom of the table with just two points and are still without a league win.

Like Carrick, De Zerbi has a talented squad at his disposal. However, results have not matched the quality of the players available to him. Spurs may simply need more time to gel as a team. A positive result at Old Trafford could give them the platform to build on for the rest of the campaign.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Tielemans, Santos, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Gray, Adarabioyo, Senesi, Robertson, Bentancur, Tonali, Savio, Fernandes, Marmoush, Solanke

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