Manchester City vs Brighton Predictions & Bet Builder Tips as Two Etihad losses backed for Albion

Brighton are yet to win at the Etihad in nine attempts in the Premier League. Can they bounce back from their EFL Cup shootout defeat on Wednesday?

Manchester City vs Brighton Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Hosts to take an early lead

City have led at half-time in six of the last seven meetings with Brighton. That is a pattern worth noting.

Maresca can also rotate freely after resting five key men on Wednesday. Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic are waiting in reserve.

Brighton have no such luxury. This is their third away trip in 12 days and their second to Manchester inside four. Erling Haaland has nine league goals and FotMob’s best City rating of 8.01. Haaland has also scored in each of his last five games against Brighton.

We can back City to lead at the interval at an implied probability of 48.8%. That’s despite leading in 85.7% of their last seven match-ups with Albion. Based on the historical data, this could be the top value play from our Manchester City vs Brighton predictions.

Manchester City vs Brighton Bet 1: Manchester City (1st half) @ 21/20 with bet365

Two of the EPL’s most entertaining sides collide again

Two of City’s four home league games have featured four goals or more. Sunderland were beaten 5-3 and Ipswich lost out in a thrilling 3-2 defeat.

Brighton have matched that scoring rate on the road. They lost 4-3 at Chelsea and won 5-0 at Coventry. Wednesday’s cup tie delivered four goals inside 72 minutes. Both sides struck twice before a penalty shootout settled matters.

City’s Premier League games average 3.63 goals apiece, and Brighton’s goals per game average sits at 3.75. Therefore, four goals are by no means out of the question.

However, it’s important to look into Brighton’s defensive record. Four of the seven goals they have conceded came in one afternoon at Chelsea. We’re still happy to take the Over 3.5 Goals line on at a coin flip probability.

Manchester City vs Brighton Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Doku to threaten Brighton after midweek rest

Jeremy Doku played only 30 minutes of Wednesday’s cup tie. He started the league defeat at Aston Villa before that.

The Belgian has averaged 2.9 shots per 90 this season. Only Haaland and Cherki take more for City. However, his dribbling stats are particularly impressive. Doku leads the squad with 6.3 successful dribbles per 90 and five big chances created.

FotMob rates him at 7.40 across his last four appearances. Brighton also arrive on tired legs after Wednesday. We can back him to register three goal attempts at an implied probability of 47.6%. This looks appealing, providing he’s fit enough to last 75-80 minutes this weekend. If he plays less than that, the likelihood of him reaching the target drops quickly.

Manchester City vs Brighton Bet 3: Jeremy Doku 3+ shots @ 11/10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Brighton

Manchester City 3-1 Brighton Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Haaland x2, Ndiaye - Brighton: Kostoulas

Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns at the Etihad for the second clash in four days, this time in the Premier League. City won the first meeting in the EFL Cup 4th Round via a penalty shootout.

Enzo Maresca’s side are still top of the Premier League by virtue of goal difference. They slipped to defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, with Villa Park becoming something of a difficult venue for City. City don’t have an easy game to get back to winning ways on Saturday against third-placed Brighton.

Maresca had the luxury of rotating his squad on Wednesday night, with Antoine Semenyo and Matheus Nunes the only injury absentees at present. The likes of Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye were all rested to the bench in midweek and should return on Saturday.

Brighton fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2026/27. The Seagulls sit in third place in the Premier League. Fabian Hurzeler’s men are the second-highest rated EPL side with FotMob, averaging 7.09, narrowly above defending champions Arsenal (7.08).

Hurzeler’s side have scored 23 goals so far this season, more than any other side in the league. They’ve also recorded impressive wins over Arsenal (3-0) and fierce rivals Crystal Palace (5-0). Saturday’s game is Albion’s third away match in their last 12 days.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Brighton

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Cherki, Ndiaye, Doku, Haaland

Brighton & Hove Albion expected lineup: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, De Cuyper, Gross, Boscagli, Gomez, Chema, Ayari, Kostoulas

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