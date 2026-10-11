Liverpool vs Manchester City Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: City to edge a tight contest

Liverpool have looked equally hard to beat under Andoni Iraola. The Reds are unbeaten and have conceded only four goals in five games.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of BoyleSports - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Manchester City (Draw No Bet) @ 4/5 with BoyleSports

with Under 2.5 goals @ 6/4 with BoyleSports

with Rayan Cherki to score or assist @ 11/10 with BoyleSports

Liverpool’s attack weakened by injuries

Liverpool could be without their two main attacking threats. Alexander Isak suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with Sweden, while Cody Gakpo picked up an ankle problem playing for the Netherlands. Andoni Iraola confirmed that Gakpo could be out for several weeks, while Isak remains highly doubtful for Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have limited attacking options to cover for their absentees. Hugo Ekitike is out long term and Federico Chiesa has played no minutes, despite returning to training. Lewis Koumas may be the only fit senior striker.

Entering the Draw No Bet market removes the stalemate risk. The market implies a 55.6% chance of a Manchester City win. We believe this should be closer to 60–65% if Isak and Gakpo are both sidelined.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City (Draw No Bet) @ 4/5 with BoyleSports

Defensive strength points to a low-scoring clash

Both defences have been excellent this season. City have conceded five goals in five games. Liverpool have been tighter with only four goals shipped.

Liverpool’s main weakness has been in attack, with just seven goals in five league games. A goalless home draw against Fulham and a narrow 1-0 win over Bournemouth highlight their struggles in the final third.

City may be happy to come away from Anfield with a point, particularly after a demanding international break that could leave players fatigued. Liverpool’s attacking options would be further depleted if Isak and Gakpo are ruled out. They would be left short of recognised senior centre-forwards, with Lewis Koumas as the only other option. With both sides boasting solid defensive records, the odds of 2.50 on under 2.5 goals look appealing, implying a 40% probability.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 6/4 with BoyleSports

Cherki offers value to score or assist against Liverpool

Rayan Cherki is still flying under the radar in this City side. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in just 305 minutes of Premier League action.

He averages 1.48 goal contributions per 90, a rate few attackers in the division can match. He also returned from international duty in good form.

Cherki managed a goal and two assists in four appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s new-look France. One of those assists came from just 13 minutes on the pitch. Liverpool are short of cover at right-back, which could give Cherki more opportunities to make an impact. At odds of 2.10, backing him to score or assist looks a good-value pick in our Liverpool vs Manchester City predictions.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet 3: Rayan Cherki to score or assist @ 11/10 with BoyleSports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 0-2 Manchester City

Liverpool 0-2 Manchester City Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Haaland, Cherki

Liverpool host league leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in the standout fixture of Round 6 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with the sixth-placed Reds looking to close the gap.

Andoni Iraola’s reign has started relatively well for the Reds. They are yet to taste defeat under the Spaniard, winning two and drawing three of their first five games. They appear to have tightened things up at the back, shipping just four goals.

Iraola’s biggest concern is which players will be available this weekend. Both Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo suffered moderate injuries on international duty. Iraola considers both doubtful for the visit of City. This would leave the Reds with Lewis Koumas as their only fit senior striker with Hugo Ekitike also sidelined.

This Sunday’s game is City’s first Premier League game since the damaging verdict on their financial affairs. Enzo Maresca’s men sit top of the table with a perfect record, winning all five of their opening games.

They’ve scored 13 goals and conceded just five, developing a three-point gap between themselves and defending champions Arsenal. Phil Foden misses out on the trip to Merseyside through suspension, while Nico O’Reilly (muscle) faces a late fitness test.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Kerkez, Araujo, van Dijk, Jacquet, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Barcola, Munoz, Wirtz, Koumas

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Gvardiol, Guehi, Dias, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland

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