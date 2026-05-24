Liverpool vs Brentford Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Reds win as legends say goodbye

Reds’ form hasn’t been great lately. However, it’s hard to see them slipping up as Mo Salah and Andy Robertson prepare to say farewell to Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of BOYLE Sports, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A victorious Anfield farewell

It’s set to be an emotional afternoon at Anfield as Liverpool bid farewell to at least two modern-day legends. Mo Salah and Andrew Robertson will get a huge send-off, and home supporters are keen to see them finish on a high. Arne Slot’s side are the favourites, and with the added emotional backdrop, we can see them coming out on top.

Alisson could return in goal, while Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong remain absent. Elsewhere, Alexander Isak hopes to get back in the mix after missing the Aston Villa defeat. Brentford, meanwhile, don’t have any fresh injury concerns and should be able to field a strong lineup.

The Bees know they need a win if they’re to qualify for Europe, but that’s not going to be easy. Given the occasion and the hosts’ need for a positive result to guarantee their UCL spot, we’re backing a home victory.

Liverpool vs Brentford Bet 1: Liverpool to win @ 3/4 with BOYLE Sports

Expect goals on Merseyside

Both sides have produced plenty of goals recently. For Liverpool, both teams have scored in their last five Premier League matches, with over 2.5 goals in all of them. Brentford haven’t been involved in as many BTTS clashes, but five of their last six ties have gone over 2.5 goals.

The Reds conceded four against Villa last time out, and Crystal Palace found a way past the Bees twice. Neither defence has been particularly strong in recent weeks, which should boost the confidence of their respective attackers. We expect an action-packed affair in this one.

This season, 67% of Liverpool’s home games have seen both teams score, and that could continue here. However, we ultimately expect the hosts to outscore the visitors and come out on top.

Liverpool vs Brentford Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with BOYLE Sports

Mo Salah’s last hurrah

By his incredibly high standards, this season has been a tough one for Mo Salah. Yet, he’s still got 21 goals and assists. This weekend’s game will be his 442nd and final outing for the Reds. He’ll be determined to sign off in style. He might produce one last moment of brilliance.

The 33-year-old has three goals in his last six PL games and is expected to start on Sunday. He’ll be by no means the only goalscorer on the field, but he will definitely be the most prolific. Football loves a narrative, and you can’t help but wonder whether the football gods will be smiling down on him this weekend.

Isak is seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll play following his recent knock. Igor Thiago could be a good shout as a phenomenal season for the Brazilian comes to an end. We’re backing the Egyptian King as the curtain comes down on a remarkable spell on Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Brentford Bet 3: Mo Salah as anytime goalscorer @ 21/10 with BOYLE Sports

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

Goalscorers prediction - Liverpool: Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz - Brentford: Igor Thiago

It’s a big afternoon at Anfield. Both Mo Salah and Andrew Robertson are set to make their final appearances in a red shirt. Defeats to Manchester United and Aston Villa have ramped up the pressure on Arne Slot, but they’ll almost certainly secure Champions League football. A point in their final game will be enough to finish fifth, while a win could possibly take them into fourth.

Brentford, meanwhile, have plenty to play for as they head to Merseyside. Keith Andrews’ side have had a fantastic campaign in many ways. European qualification would be the cherry on top. They could finish as high as seventh if results go their way.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Brentford

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Gomez, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Janelt, Outtara, Jensen, Damsgaard, Thiago

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