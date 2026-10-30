Le Havre vs PSG Prediction: Tips & Odds as Hosts’ struggles likely to continue

Our betting expert shares his Le Havre vs PSG predictions. Parisians are likely to add to the hosts’ relegation concerns with a victory.

Le Havre vs PSG Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of Betfred - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Le Havre vs PSG Prediction: Goalscorers and Scoreline

Score prediction: Le Havre 0-2 PSG

Le Havre 0-2 PSG Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Ferran Torres x2

PSG have been building momentum

Le Havre have been quite poor in Ligue 1 this season and are still searching for their first victory. They’re currently on a run of four consecutive league defeats and have only won a friendly match since the start of the season. More worrying for Didier Digard is how often his side have struggled to compete throughout the full 90 minutes.

The hosts have lost 62% of their matches at half-time this term, and that rises to 75% on home turf. They’re yet to take a lead going into the break in any of their league outings. That will encourage a PSG team slowly getting to their best domestically.

Paris have won just 38% of their league matches after 45 minutes, but they’ll be confident of adding to that tally here. Since their home loss to Monaco, the European champions have been on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions. Furthermore, each of the last four head-to-heads saw PSG win at both half-time and full-time. The outcome is worth considering again at the Stade Oceane on Friday night.

Le Havre vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Half-time/Full-time - PSG/PSG @ 8/13 with Betfred

Time for Torres to shine

Luis Enrique must have been devastated by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Barcelona. The speedy winger will be out for months. Ousmane Dembele was also injured in that outing. Both players were absent on Monday, but PSG found a way past Lyon.

Ferran Torres is the natural replacement to lead the line, and he has shown he can be up to the task. The Spanish forward didn’t score against Lyon, but he registered a team-high four shots, three of which were on target. He’s been going through a drought after the international break, but a regular starting role could help him rediscover that form.

Torres scored five goals in his final three appearances before the international break and four Ligue 1 goals in eight matches. His shot conversion rate of 33.33% is second only to Cameron Archer among players who’ve scored at least four league goals. As the man leading the line for PSG, he’ll likely get chances against Le Havre to get on the scoresheet.

Le Havre vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Ferran Torres @ 8/11 with Betfred

Le Havre’s lack of firepower to show

One of Le Havre’s main weaknesses this season has been their inability to turn attacking opportunities into goals. They’ve created chances, leading to an xG (expected goals) of 12.72, but they’ve scored just eight goals in as many matches. This suggests their poor finishing has cost them, with their shot conversion rate of 6.11% the second-lowest in the division.

Meanwhile, no other team has scored more goals than PSG’s 10 on the road in Ligue 1 this season. Overall, they average two goals per game and have yet to blank in the league. On the defensive side, they’ve conceded six goals in five away dates and kept clean sheets in 25% of all their league matches.

The hosts have scored just two goals in their four home games, the worst return for any club in Ligue 1 this term. While they scored three against Marseille last time out, the champions will be a different challenge. Le Havre failed to score in any of their head-to-head matches with PSG last season, suggesting the visitors can keep them at bay here.

Le Havre vs PSG Betting Tip 3: BTTS - No @ 21/20 with Betfred

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Eight games into the Ligue 1 season, Le Havre are struggling to get themselves out of the relegation zone. Les Ciel et Marine are rooted to the bottom of the standings and are yet to register a single league win. That is disappointing, especially after the major overhaul they undertook in the summer under the guidance of new sporting director Demba Ba.

Didier Digard is in his third season at the club. After finishing 15th and 14th in his previous campaigns, he faces another challenge this term. The Dean Club did show incredible resilience last time out when Marseille took a 4-0 lead before the hour mark. Le Havre scored three goals in 12 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to rescue a point.

Paris Saint-Germain made a slow start to their league campaign, but they are back on track now. The Parisians beat high-flying Lyon 2-0 on Monday night to reclaim top spot in the division. PSG head into this weekend’s match one point clear of Rennes in second and a staggering 15 points ahead of their hosts.

Luis Enrique’s men have found their rhythm despite a lengthy injury list, particularly in attack. Les Rouge-et-Bleu should be confident of consolidating the top spot against the bottom side in Ligue 1. However, football has a habit of producing unexpected results.

Probable lineups for Le Havre vs PSG

Le Havre expected lineup: Gallon, Ouziad, Seko, Mwanga, Touba, Vinette, Ndiaye, Ebonog, Richardson, Maja, Nakamura

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Akliouche, Doue, Torres

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