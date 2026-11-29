Our betting expert expects the visitors to have the better of this contest, with Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz playing decisive roles.

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Everton vs Liverpool Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Reds to claim the derby spoils

Over the past few weeks, Liverpool have leapfrogged Brighton and Manchester City to become the second favourites to win the league. That’s a measure of the progress they are making after a slightly unconvincing start under Iraola.

The Reds haven’t been that impressive at home this season. However, their average of 2.60 points per away game is the most in the Premier League. They’ve only conceded four times on their travels, which is also the best record in the division.

Everton have a solid home record. However, their 10 points at the Hill Dickinson Stadium have all come against teams currently in the bottom eight. Across home and away fixtures, they’ve taken just one point from four outings against top-eight teams.

Liverpool have won each of the previous three editions of the Merseyside derby. Given their improving form, they look like the smart pick to triumph again this weekend.

Isak’s hot streak to continue at the Hill Dickinson

Liverpool have invested heavily in recent transfer windows. It’s surprising that the side have taken so long to click. However, there is finally cause for optimism for the Reds, particularly with Isak starting to deliver up front.

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The Sweden international scored a brace in Belgium on Wednesday evening. He has netted 10 times in 14 appearances across Premier League and Champions League football this term.

Isak’s seven-goal haul is the second-highest in the English top flight, behind Erling Haaland. He also ranks third, with 6.18 xG. Only Haaland and Everton’s Thierno Barry are ahead of him.

Isak has averaged 0.75 goals per 90 minutes in the league this term. He looks good as an anytime goalscorer bet against the Toffees, with an implied probability of 54%.

Wirtz’s creativity to help sink Everton

There was always a sense that Isak would come good if he could stay fit and find some rhythm. However, there were more serious concerns about Wirtz, who endured a frustrating first season at Liverpool.

The German’s improvement in recent weeks has been a huge boost to the Iraola project at Anfield. Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played a role in helping to rebuild the 23-year-old’s confidence. Wirtz has netted four times in five Nations League appearances for his national team this term.

In club colours, the attacking midfielder has also started to shine with his ability to open up defences. Wirtz has registered an assist in two of his previous three outings for the Reds.

Only Declan Rice has created more goals than the Liverpool man in the Premier League. Wirtz also leads the way in the English top flight, with his average of 3.0 key passes per game. He offers value to register an assist in this match, with an implied probability of 29%.

Anyone following the game live will find the leading betting apps the easiest way to react to in-play markets as the match unfolds.

Everton vs Liverpool Bet 3: Florian Wirtz 1+ assists @ 5/2 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Goalscorers prediction - Everton: Thierno Barry - Liverpool: Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz

Everton had reeled off three straight wins in all competitions before heading to Brentford on Monday night. However, a 4-0 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium halted the momentum they were building. James Tarkowski’s 40th-minute red card contributed to the one-sided scoreline, but they were already two down at that point.

Liverpool head into the derby with more confidence, having won their past three games in all competitions. They scored 10 goals across those fixtures and only conceded once. Since the international break, Andoni Iraola’s team have beaten Manchester United 4-0 and Club Brugge 3-0.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Liverpool

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O'Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

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