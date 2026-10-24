Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions & Bet Builder Tips: Spurs face a reality check

Tottenham will be buoyed by their Monday night win over Coventry. Yet, they’ve only won once at Stamford Bridge in the history of the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Goal fests at Stamford Bridge

A bet on both teams to score has landed in all three of Chelsea’s Premier League home games this season. Although Bournemouth were hammered, they still got on the scoresheet. Newly promoted Hull battled to a 2-2 draw, while Leeds were beaten 6-3 in a chaotic contest.

Chelsea’s defensive picture is making it hard for them to be watertight. Martinez is sidelined, and Penders is set to make his full Premier League debut, so this creates potential uncertainty in the Blues’ backline.

Despite Tottenham’s poor start to 2026/27, they’ve still scored in four of their last five matches. Spurs have lost 22 of their 34 Premier League visits here and won only one. We can back a Blues win and Spurs to net at least once at a modest 34.5% implied probability. This could be the value bet from this weekend’s Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur predictions.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Bet 1: Chelsea to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Backing four or more goals on Saturday

All three of Chelsea’s home matches this season have featured four or more goals. Their wins over Bournemouth and Leeds yielded six and nine goals apiece. Even their clash with newly promoted underdogs Hull produced two goals at either end.

Spurs have been equally generous in the goalscoring stakes. They shipped three goals at Liverpool and another three at home to Aston Villa. De Zerbi’s side have conceded almost two goals per game on average.

While it’s true that Tottenham have only managed to score six goals in seven games, Spurs should have scored at least one more. Their xG stands at 7.5 right now, which is the third-worst in the league.

Chelsea average the second-highest shots on target per match (5.6). They’ve also scored six goals from set pieces this season. Set plays have often been the undoing of Spurs’ defence. We can back four or more goals at an implied probability of 45.45%.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Faith in Chelsea’s record signing to keep delivering

Morgan Rogers didn’t need much time to settle in at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s record signing has scored four Premier League goals and registered five goal contributions in total. He carries a 7.9 average FotMob rating, which is currently the best in the Chelsea squad.

It’s easy to see why when you look at his attacking output. He has taken 19 goal attempts and registered six on target in 613 minutes. Also, he has created 13 chances while operating on the left of Alonso’s front three.

Rogers’ xG stands at 2.1, which shows he is currently finishing chances more effectively than expected. This also indicates the former Aston Villa ace is brimming with confidence. Backing him to score this weekend against a porous Spurs backline at a 41.66% implied probability looks sensible.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Bet 3: Morgan Rogers anytime goalscorer @ 7/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Rogers, Palmer, Neto - Tottenham: Marmoush

Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge this weekend for an exciting London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

Xabi Alonso’s Blues arrive in the best shape they’ve been in all season. They’ve won their last two Premier League games, scoring seven goals in the process. Their 5-1 demolition of Bournemouth was followed by a controlled 2-0 victory at Everton.

The problems for Alonso have been at the other end of the pitch. First-choice stopper Emi Martinez is out until next month with a jaw injury. This means Mike Penders is likely to make his first Premier League start in goal.

Chelsea are still without the services of Reece James until the New Year due to a knee problem. Jamie Gittens has an ankle problem, and Malo Gusto is struggling with illness. Pep Chavarría and Emanuel Emegha are doubts too, which adds to Alonso’s selection concerns.

Roberto De Zerbi finally has something to build on at Tottenham this season. A 3-1 win over newly promoted Coventry on Monday night was their first of the 2026/27 campaign. They had been winless in their opening six games.

Yet, De Zerbi’s injury list is even more concerning than Chelsea’s. Savio, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Lucas Bergvall are all out. There’s also a three-game ban for Rodrigo Bentancur, while Richarlison is currently out of the first-team reckoning. De Zerbi will also hand late fitness tests to Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea expected lineup: Penders, Colwill, Acheampong, Lacroix, Hato, Neto, Henderson, Caicedo, Rogers, Palmer, Pedro

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Senesi, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Gray, Tonali, Maddison, Marmoush, Kudus, Solanke

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