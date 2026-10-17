Brentford vs Liverpool Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: A chance to cash in on an upset

Our betting expert shares his prediction for this Premier League match. Brentford’s form and Liverpool’s injury list suggest an upset is on the cards.

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of SkyBet - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Bees to sting first

Brentford’s threat up front shouldn’t be overlooked, as they’ve been clinical in front of goal. The Bees scored 12 goals in their six league outings, averaging two goals per 90. For perspective, that’s the fourth-highest return in the division.

In contrast, Liverpool scored just seven goals in their six matches so far. What’s more crucial for this selection is Brentford’s ability to take control of the game. Andrews’ men took the lead in every league match they’ve played this season.

Meanwhile, the Reds took the lead in just 33% of their league outings, while the opposition grabbed the lead in 50% of their matches. Playing at home is the additional push that Brentford need to score the first goal. In last season’s corresponding fixture, it was the Bees who scored first after just five minutes, suggesting it could happen again.

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Brentford @ 5/6 with SkyBet

Thiago to test Reds’ back line

Brentford have injury problems of their own, as Andrews had to withdraw Kevin Schade last time out. He is yet to be assessed, but for the moment it can be assumed that he won’t be available for this one. The Bees have seen their goals spread around the team this season, as opposed to relying on one player.

Nine different players have got onto the scoresheet for them in the league this season, with Schade topping the charts. However, based on last season, Igor Thiago is the man to back to score at least once here. The Brazilian opened his account before the international break in their 3-0 win over Chelsea.

He’s now scored five goals in his last 10 club appearances across all competitions. After scoring 22 goals in 38 appearances last season, Thiago has produced better numbers than he has so far. He missed a big chance last week, but we’re backing him to make amends against a Liverpool side that can be vulnerable defensively.

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Igor Thiago @ 21/20 with SkyBet

A ripe opportunity for the hosts

It remains to be seen which injured players will be available this weekend, with Liverpool also facing a midweek trip to Austria. While their return would be a boost, rushing them back carries a risk of further injury, particularly with muscle problems. Even if Szoboszlai, Isak and Gakpo are cleared to travel to Brentford, their minutes could be limited.

The home side are perfectly placed to cause an upset here and continue their excellent run of form. Andrews’ troops are unbeaten this term, and last beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford also avoided defeat to the Reds in both matches last season.

Brentford won this fixture last season, although it was a topsy-turvy encounter. The hosts have conceded just one goal in three home games this term, which could make life difficult for Liverpool in London. Given the value Brentford offer, this could be a good opportunity to back them to cause an upset.

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Brentford @ 11/8 with SkyBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brentford 1-0 Liverpool

Brentford 1-0 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Brentford: Igor Thiago

Brentford are having a remarkable start to their Premier League season, as they’re one of only three teams still unbeaten in the division. The Bees enter Matchday 7 flying fourth in the standings, just five points adrift of the champions Arsenal in second. Everton have improved at home this season after struggling to impress their fans last term.

Brentford are three points better off than they were at the same stage last season. To say that Keith Andrews has done a sterling job as the head coach would be an understatement. After missing out on Europe last season, he’ll be keen to secure qualification this time around. Winning key games like this one will be crucial.

Liverpool were unbeaten before the international break, just like Brentford. However, they lost that record last weekend. Andoni Iraola suffered his first Premier League defeat as Liverpool boss, as Manchester City secured a 3-0 win at Anfield. While things haven’t been perfect for the Reds under new management, they were starting to click before the break.

Injuries to key players such as Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak and Dominik Szoboszlai affected Liverpool’s performance. Ryan Gravenberch will also miss this game following the defeat to Manchester City. Iraola, meanwhile, has decisions to make as several injured players are near a return. He will need to manage their minutes carefully, which could make for an entertaining contest at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs Liverpool

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Hickey, Ajer, Diouf, Yarmolyuk, Janelt, Anthony, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Thiago

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

+