Everton visit West London following back-to-back league wins over Newcastle and Coventry. The Toffees know a win could lift them into the top five.

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Brentford vs Everton Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Toffees to enjoy another trip to West London

Everton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League trips to Brentford. Those games finished 1-1, 3-1 to Everton, 1-1 and 2-2.

The 10 top-flight meetings overall read three Brentford wins, four draws and three Everton victories. This means the Toffees have avoided defeat in 70% of their match-ups.

David Moyes’ side arrive sixth after three straight wins in all competitions. As is often the case with Moyes’ teams, it’s built on a solid defensive record. Everton have conceded just 10 goals this season, the joint-third fewest heading into the matchday. Only two sides have kept more clean sheets than Everton’s four.

Brentford are also without Igor Thiago, who serves the first game of a three-match ban. This will affect a side that has averaged 1.8 goals per game this season. We can bet on Everton to avoid defeat at around 57% implied probability. Yet team news and head-to-head records suggest it should be 60%+ in our view.

Two mean defences cancel out

Only five teams have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season than Brentford, and they’re playing one of them on Monday. We can expect this one to be tight and go under the 2.5 goal mark.

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Six of their last 10 top-flight meetings finished under this line. Three of the last five at Brentford did the same. Everton average only 1.2 goals scored per game, ranking 12th. They have also missed 26 big chances, the second-highest total in the league.

Brentford must also cope without the suspended Igor Thiago up front, which blunts the Bees’ attacking options somewhat. We can back two goals or fewer at an odds-against price, which looks great value.

In-form Barry upstaged by teammate

This could be the most obvious value bet from tonight’s Brentford vs Everton predictions. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been one of Everton’s best-performing players this season.

He scored in Everton’s most recent league win over Coventry, firing home a fine solo goal. He also created a goal in the Toffees’ EFL Cup win over Newcastle. He’s in the 93rd percentile for shots attempted (25) and the 73rd percentile for xG.

Dewsbury-Hall has been Everton’s key creator, sitting in the league’s 98th percentile for big chances created (7). We can back him to score or assist at a very modest 40% implied probability on Monday.

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brentford 1-1 Everton

Goalscorers prediction: Brentford: Wilson - Everton: Barry

Brentford host Everton on Monday night in a game involving two of this season’s most impressive Premier League teams.

Both sides sit in the top eight with aspirations to push even higher. Brentford will be looking to utilise home advantage once again on Monday. They’ve lost just one of their five home games this term.

Bees boss Keith Andrews will be forced into changes against the Toffees. Igor Thiago is serving a three-match suspension after his red card against Brighton. Aaron Hickey (hamstring) is battling to prove his fitness, along with skipper Nathan Collins, whose knee issue could keep him out.

Everton boss David Moyes could have the luxury of an unchanged side from the one that defeated Coventry. As yet, he has no major injury issues to contend with following the international break.

Keeper Jordan Pickford was rested to the bench for England against Spain, so he should be sharp to feature. Vitaliy Mykolenko, Brennan Johnson and Jake O’Brien all featured for their countries and seemingly came through unscathed.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs Everton

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Hickey, Janelt, Sangare, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Ouattara, Wilson

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Rohl, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry

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