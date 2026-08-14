Borussia Dortmund vs AS Roma Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Momentum is with the hosts

Our betting expert expects the Bundesliga side to build on their strong pre-season form and overcome AS Roma on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs AS Roma Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

1x2 - Borussia Dortmund @ 10/9 with bet365

1x2 & BTTS - Borussia Dortmund & Yes @ 21/10 with bet365

1x2 & Overs/unders - Borussia Dortmund & Over 2.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

Home comforts give Dortmund the edge

Dortmund head into this clash with plenty of confidence after beating the English champions. BVB have won two in a row, part of a wider run of three wins in their last five outings. Their home record also strengthens the case, with the hosts losing just twice in 17 Bundesliga games at Signal Iduna Park last season.

Roma’s four club friendlies yielded one win, two defeats, and a stalemate with Cannes. Interestingly, their last three matches were all against English clubs, one of which they won. The Wolves weren’t great on the road in Serie A last season, as they lost eight of 19 away fixtures.

As a result, the Germans carry a clear edge heading into this clash on Saturday. The only recorded meetings between the sides took place in 1993, too far back to carry any weight. Home advantage will likely be the difference in this friendly clash.

Borussia Dortmund vs AS Roma Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Borussia Dortmund @ 10/9 with bet365

Goals dominate the pre-season

The hosts conceded twice last weekend, which means they allowed six goals in their five friendlies. At an average of 1.2 goals per game, you’d expect the visitors to get through Kovac’s defence. Three of Dortmund’s last five matches produced goals at both ends.

Roma have been quite leaky in defence, shipping 11 goals in four games at an average of 2.75 goals per game. Three of their four friendlies saw both teams find a goal, which is highly likely in Germany this weekend. It’s worth noting that half of Dortmund’s league matches last term finished with goals from both teams.

Both teams have seen goals fly in at both ends during their respective pre-seasons. There are decent attacking players at either end of the pitch, so expecting both nets to bulge isn’t a far-fetched prediction.

Borussia Dortmund vs AS Roma Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Borussia Dortmund & Yes @ 21/10 with bet365

Goals could flow at Signal Iduna Park

Dortmund’s attacking display against Arsenal provides plenty of encouragement ahead of Saturday’s clash. They have now scored eight goals across five pre-season matches, averaging 1.6 goals per game.

The visitors have also scored eight goals, but in just four games, giving them an average of two goals per game. All four of Roma’s club friendlies finished with three or more goals scored on the day. The same can be said for three of Dortmund’s last five matches (60%), which makes another high-scoring encounter likely.

Borussia Dortmund vs AS Roma Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & Overs/unders - Borussia Dortmund & Over 2.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 AS Roma

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 AS Roma Goalscorers prediction: Borussia Dortmund: Konstantinos Karetsas, Samuele Inacio, Fabio Silva - AS Roma: Donyell Malen

Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes have been boosted by an impressive pre-season. Niko Kovac’s men were excellent in their previous friendly in the Emirates Cup against Arsenal. The German side beat the hosts 3-2 in North London in what was an impressive day out for the travelling party.

Now, they head back to Signal Iduna Park to play in front of the Yellow Wall once again. This time, they square off against Serie A side AS Roma. Judging by their pre-season results, home fans expect their team to come out on top. Still, Roma have been improving, especially under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini.

He led Roma to a third-place finish in Serie A last term, and they finished in the top three for the first time in seven seasons. Their pre-season form has been far less convincing, however, as they lost 3-0 to Brighton. Only one win in their preparations for the upcoming season doesn’t make for good reading.

The Giallorossi must improve drastically before the start of the league campaign, or they will find themselves struggling. With Champions League football now back at the Stadio Olimpico, Gasperini must ensure his squad are prepared for the season. Facing opposition like Dortmund is exactly what they need as they head into a demanding campaign.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs AS Roma

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Meyer, Gadou, Mane, Bensebaini, Svensson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Beier, Karetsas, Inacio, Silva

AS Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso, Rensch, El Aynaoui, Cristante, Wesley Franca, Dybala, Soule, Malen

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