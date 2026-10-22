Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Predictions: Bet Builder Tips & Odds as Problems pile up at Palace

Our betting expert expects more misery for Crystal Palace. Besiktas are in decent form and could make it three wins from three in the Europa League.

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Turkish delight to come early

Having scored seven goals in two Europa League matches, Besiktas aren’t struggling to find the back of the net. With an average of 3.5 goals per 90 in this competition, they’re expected to be a dominant force at home. As a result, Italiano’s men could take control early in the match.

The Black Eagles scored the first goal in three of their recent five outings, putting themselves in a strong position to secure positive results. The home side also opened the scoring in their last nine consecutive matches in front of their fans in all competitions. By contrast, Palace have conceded the first goal in each of their last three matches.

The Eagles have conceded first in four of their five away matches across all competitions this season. The London club have conceded the first goal within the first 10 minutes in their last three matches. Considering the atmosphere that awaits them in Istanbul, the home side could be the first to strike.

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Besiktas @ 8/11 with bet365

Hosts build on their momentum

Besiktas will be desperate to maintain their 100% record in the competition. A win would see them win their opening three matches in the main draw of a European competition for the first time since 2017/18. Their best-ever finish was the 2016/17 quarter-finals, but they are aware that three points would push them closer to the knockouts of this edition.

Italiano’s troops won the last four continental matches at their home base, so they should be confident of making it five. Palace are on a run of losing three of their recent four outings, with two defeats coming consecutively. The Eagles have won just one out of five matches on the road this season, with three losses coming in that run.

There’s no head-to-head history for this fixture, but the hosts have played against English opposition in 2019/20, when they lost both matches to Wolves. Palace lost both legs of their 1998 Intertoto Cup against Samsunspor. Backing the hosts to win this one seems sensible, given their form and home ground advantage.

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Besiktas @ 11/10 with bet365

Pino likely to pinch a goal

Yeremy Pino has emerged as one of Crystal Palace’s main attacking threats. He scored the club’s first goal against Lyon last week. Playing just behind the forward, the Spanish forward has shown he can find the net.

He has already scored two goals in two Europa League matches, suggesting that he has benefited from the space available to him in European fixtures. Pino is also on a run of scoring two goals in his last three appearances for the South London club.

Palace have lost three of the last five matches in which Pino has scored, including their recent defeat to Lyon. Should he get on the scoresheet again on Thursday, it may not be enough to prevent another disappointing result.

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Yeremy Pino @ 10/3 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Crystal Palace

Besiktas 3-1 Crystal Palace Goalscorers prediction: Besiktas: Dusan Vlahovic, Leandro Trossard, Oh Hyeon-gyu - Crystal Palace: Yeremy Pino

Besiktas are one of 10 teams in the Europa League eyeing a third consecutive victory this season. This competition is a welcome distraction from their Super Lig duties, which didn’t go according to plan at the weekend. The Black Eagles lost ground to the top with a 2-0 defeat at Trabzonspor, but they’re still in the conversation for Europe next season.

Head coach Vincenzo Italiano hopes his team can replicate what they did in the first two matchdays this week. Their opening match saw the Turkish giants dismantle Marseille 4-1, while they edged past Hoffenheim 3-2 last week. Based on goal difference, Besiktas find themselves fourth in the standings. Maintaining that 100% record will be a priority at home this Thursday.

Crystal Palace travel to Istanbul with a huge confidence knock after their rivals Brighton smashed them 5-0 at the weekend. After just seven Premier League games, the pressure is already on new boss Pierre Sage. His side lie 14th in that competition but are only two points ahead of the relegation zone.

The Europa League offers Sage and his players an opportunity to put their domestic struggles behind them. Palace won their opening fixture against Lech Poznan 4-0, which got them off to a great start. However, they couldn’t get the better of Lyon in a 3-2 defeat last week.

The Eagles now face the prospect of suffering consecutive defeats in European competition for the first time this century. Sage hopes his charges can pass the Turkey test and return with three points and a much-needed confidence boost.

Probable lineups for Besiktas vs Crystal Palace

Besiktas expected lineup: Nubel, Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Ouattara, Ndidi, Kokcu, Fakili, Olaitan, Trossard, Vlahovic

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Benitez, Richards, Disasi, Canvot, Mingueza, Wharton, Timber, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Larsen

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