Parimatch Bonus Code: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets - November 2025

Parimatch’s £30 welcome offer is easily redeemable; bettors can access the offer immediately after placing a £10 qualifying stake, without needing to add a promo code.

To claim Parimatch’s welcome offer, users must follow these steps:

Visit Parimatch through the offer link above.

Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Provide your personal details, including your full name, date of birth, and phone number Enter your address and email, then choose a password for your account No promo code is needed to claim this welcome offer Complete the setup of your new Parimatch account Make a £10 deposit Place a £5 bet on any football market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher Once your bet is placed, you can claim your £30 bonus The bonus will be issued as four £5 free bets sports bets and a £10 slots bonus Free bets are non-withdrawable and expire after 7 days

This Week's Football Action with Parimatch

The weekend concludes with one final Premier League fixture before attention turns to midweek European competition, including the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Man United host Everton in the final match of the weekend in England’s top flight. A victory for the Red Devils would move them into the top five.

Tuesday marks the return of the Champions League, with nine fixtures scheduled across the evening as the fifth round of the League Phase begins.

Key fixtures include Chelsea hosting Barcelona, Man City taking on Leverkusen, Marseille facing Newcastle, and Dortmund welcoming Villarreal.

The Championship continues on Tuesday with seven fixtures. The matches drawing the most attention are Southampton vs Leicester, Stoke vs Charlton, and Middlesbrough vs Coventry.

Wednesday sees the remaining Champions League fixtures, with Arsenal hosting Bayern, Atletico Madrid facing Inter Milan, Liverpool taking on PSV, and PSG welcoming Spurs in the French capital.

From the Championship, five fixtures are scheduled, including Sheffield United vs Portsmouth, Wrexham vs Bristol City, and West Brom hosting Birmingham in a Midlands derby.

Thursday features further European action involving British clubs. Crystal Palace travel to France to face Strasbourg in the Conference League.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest compete in the Europa League against Young Boys and Malmo respectively, while Rangers and Celtic are also in action—Rangers against SC Braga and Celtic facing Feyenoord.

League football returns on Friday with Oxford hosting Ipswich in the Championship. Across Europe’s top divisions, Getafe face Elche and Monchengladbach play Leipzig.

Saturday offers three Premier League fixtures at 3PM: Brentford vs Burnley, Sunderland vs Bournemouth, and Man City vs Leeds. The 5:30PM fixture features Everton vs Newcastle in a Merseyside contest.

The late game is a London derby with Spurs hosting Fulham. Sunday features five fixtures to close the weekend, beginning with Crystal Palace vs Manchester United at midday.

Later fixtures include West Ham vs Liverpool, Aston Villa vs Wolves, and Nottingham Forest vs Brighton, concluding with the weekend’s marquee match at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea host league leaders Arsenal.

Wednesday's Champions League Preview with Parimatch - PSG vs Tottenham

PSG and Spurs face each other for the second time this season following their European Super Cup meeting back in August.

The French side came out winners of that tie, however they needed penalties to do so after they came back from 2-0 down against a Spurs side that relied heavily on set pieces.

Fans will be hoping for another exciting game when they meet in Paris on Wednesday, with the home side eager to win and put their previous UCL result behind them.

The reigning champions lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich at home to suffer their first UCL defeat of the campaign, a result that saw them drop to fifth in the league phase table.

This came following three wins against Barcelona, Leverkusen and Atalanta, scoring 13 goals in the process, however they were brought back down to Earth against Bayern after just their second loss of the season.

It's not going as well for Spurs it has to be said, with the north London outfit struggling domestically, with their playstyle also leaving much to be desired.

They have just two wins in their last eight in all competitions, with Spurs three without a win in the PL after losing to rivals Arsenal and Chelsea whilst drawing to Man United.

This has seen them drop out of the top five and fall to ninth in the league, however their form in the UCL is slightly better.

Spurs are ninth in the UCL, the same position they are in the league, however they are unbeaten with two wins and two draws from their four outings, allowing just two goals in the process.

However, they have had a fairly easy run of games so far given they've faced Villarreal, Monaco, Copenhagen and Bodo/Glimt, with PSG their first true test in Europen this term.

The bookies are, unsurprisingly, favouring PSG to make it four wins from five at 21/50, whilst Spurs are out at 7/1 to do the same and keep their unbeaten run going.

Parimatch's Offer of the Week - Run for your Money

Parimatch’s “Run for Your Money” offer is a compelling promotion designed to support punters betting on UK and Irish horse racing by providing a safety net for unlucky selections that fail to run competitively.

The premise is simple: if your horse loses because it refuses to race properly, whips around at the start, fails to come out, or loses all chance at the stalls, Parimatch refunds the stake in cash.

This approach directly addresses some of the most frustrating and unpredictable elements of horse racing, offering reassurance to bettors that not every loss is purely down to chance or poor selection.

The promotion applies to both single and multiple bets, with single bet refunds capped at £100 and multiple bets capped at £500. This provides a generous level of coverage, particularly for casual punters placing modest stakes, while still maintaining a reasonable ceiling to manage risk on the operator’s side.

Bets that have been cashed out or partially cashed out are excluded, as are bets placed on Virtual Horse Racing or using Free Bets and bonus funds.

These exclusions help keep the promotion fair and focused on real-money wagers where the punter has experienced genuine racing disappointment.

Parimatch makes the promotion straightforward to use: simply place any qualifying bet on a British or Irish race, and if the horse fails to “give you a run for your money,” the refund is processed automatically.

Cash refunds are particularly attractive because they are immediately withdrawable, meaning bettors can use the returned funds freely without having to meet wagering requirements or restrictions, a common limitation in many sportsbook promotions.

The daily cap of £10,000 across all bonuses and concessions ensures that higher-stake players are still protected within defined limits while preserving the integrity of the promotion.

The offer also demonstrates Parimatch’s commitment to customer experience and fairness. By including provisions for exceptional circumstances, such as cancellations or events outside their control, the operator ensures that refunds or substituted rewards are handled consistently and transparently.

Customers who are restricted from betting or have account limitations can still claim benefits by contacting customer service, highlighting the accessibility and inclusiveness of the promotion.

Overall, the “Run for Your Money” offer is an excellent way for Parimatch to differentiate itself in the horse racing betting market. By refunding losses on horses that fail to compete properly, it provides punters with peace of mind, encourages continued engagement, and reduces the frustration of unlucky racing outcomes.

The clear terms, cash refunds, and reasonable limits make this a highly practical and player-friendly promotion for both casual and experienced racing bettors, enhancing the overall betting experience while maintaining fairness and transparency.

How Does Parimatch’s Bonus Code Offer Compare with Competitors

Parimatch’s sign-up offer, “Bet £10 Get £30” might appear underwhelming at a glance. After all, several of the UK's best betting sites lure punters in by advertising more substantial free bets in return.

Yet, such offers often include casino, horse racing, and accumulator-specific bets, limiting the amount users can spend freely on football matches.

Betfred’s ‘Bet £10 Get £50’ offer may seem significantly more generous. But, only £30 of the redeemed £50 free bets are available for all football markets; its appeal is more limited than it first appears.

For football bettors, Parimatch’s sign-up offer delivers exactly as promised—a free £20 sports bet, issued as four £5 bets, and a £10 slots bonus.

Nonetheless, despite varying free bet restrictions, Betfred, BetMGM and kwiff, , among several other competitors, offer more lucrative football promotions for the same qualifying bet.

However, Parimatch’s 300% stake-to-bonus ratio still represents an opportunity for punters, but it’s just less substantial than many of its industry rivals.

Their casino addition is a nice added bonus, with the wagering requirements of x30 being standard for a bonus amount of this ilk.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. Parimatch Bet £10 Get £30 3 00% No Code 2. kwiff Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 3. BetMGM Bet £10 get £40 400% No Code 4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% Betfred50

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 4x£5 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 20 days. T&Cs apply. Home | Please gamble responsibly New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10 at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 football, 1 x £10 horse racing & 2 x £10 Bet Builders. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org 18+. New customers only. Register with BETFRED50. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs

Parimatch’s Sign-Up Offer Review: Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Low Qualifying Stake Free Bets Expire Within 7 Days Free Bets are Eligible for all Football Markets

The Parimatch sign-up offer’s £10 qualifying stake is accessible to most of the betting community—few UK bookmakers gift bets for lower stakes.

Additionally, the sign-up process is seamless; promo codes aren’t required, set-up is straightforward, and free bets are usable within minutes of first entering their best betting app or website.

Once punters have received their £30 bonus, consisting of four £5 punts and a £10 slots bonus, bettors can freely spend their free bets on any football markets. The bookmaker’s odds are advantageous and provide a simple opportunity for profitable betting.

Having said that, a £20 free bet is uncompetitive with several market rivals, who offer free bets as substantial as £50.

Moreover, while the 7-day expiry date on free bets is the industry standard, it creates limitations when redeeming the sign-up deal this week.

Despite the sign-up offer’s monetary drawbacks, Parimatch is a reputable bookmaker, and a 300% stake-to-bonus ratio is undoubtedly advantageous for punters.

The casino addition is generous, with a lot of competing bookies offering a £5 bonus coming in the form of 10p free spins, however Parimatch's £10 bonus can be used in any increment you want, however the 30x wagering requirements are slightly steep.

Parimatch Sign Up Offer Summary

Since its inception in 1994, Parimatch has rapidly evolved to become among the UK’s most trusted sportsbooks. Unfortunately, their sign-up offer isn’t as impressive.

The ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ offer is generous, but it doesn’t stand out in a saturated market. If new bettors are only willing to place one £10 qualifying bet, greater returns for football markets can be found elsewhere.

Yet, for those who’ve already used several sign-up offers, Parimatch’s promotion is beneficial. A 300% stake-to-bonus ratio provides a steady opportunity for betting profit.

The sign-up offer is free from limiting stipulations, too; unlike several other bookmakers, the entirety of the free bets are available to spend on football markets.

Parimatch’s safe, easily navigable, and intuitive digital interfaces are engaging. Meanwhile, odds are competitive, and payment options are hassle-free without notable drawbacks.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, Get £30 Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Minimum Deposit £5 New Customer Offers 3 / 5 Payment Methods 5 / 5

Personal Experience with Parimatch

While Parimatch is less established than the market’s heavy hitters, it’s a bookmaker that has provided substantial value to me and thousands of bettors.

The bookmaker’s app–a sleek, user-friendly, 4.8-star-rated platform–is among the best places to find competitive football odds.

In my experience, football odds are comparable or better than bookmakers like Paddy Power, Sky Bet, and Betfred–it’s a sentiment backed up by research.

According to the 2023 UK Bookmaker Awards, Parimatch has the UK’s 10th most favourable odds.

Responsible gambling is central to Parimatch’s brand identity–and it’s not PR fluff, either.

The Cyprus-based sportsbook provides an industry-leading customer service team I’ve frequently dealt with, and tools to combat gambling addiction, along with a wealth of informative resources.

It must be conceded: more alluring sign-up offers are available elsewhere. But, Parimatch’s overall betting experience is likely to keep bettors safely engaged way beyond the use of their £30 free bets.

What sports can I bet on with Parimatch?

Parimatch offer markets for as many as 31 sports via their sportsbook, with this being a solid amount that betters a number of other competing UK bookmakers, with all of these sports they offer markets for listed here:

American Football

Australian Rules Football

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Esports

Football

Formula 1

Gaelic Football

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Handball

Horse Racing

Ice Hockey

MMA / UFC

Motor Racing

Netball

Politics

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Table Tennis

Tennis

Virtual Sports

Volleyball

Water Polo

Winter Sports

Parimatch’s Payment Options

Parimatch offers a variety of payment methods, including debit cards, e-wallets, mobile wallets, and prepaid cards.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa/Mastercard Free £5 £30,000 Instant Apple Pay Free £5 £1,000 Instant PayPal Free 35 - Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Visa/Mastercard Free £5 £30,000 2-5 Days Apple Pay Free £5 £50,000 24 Hours PayPal Free £5 - 24 Hours

Top 3 Parimatch Offers for Existing Players

Parimatch often runs a few offers for existing players each week, with the amount of offers available changing depending on the sporting events that are on that week.

Accumulator Bonus

On selected markets, typically the Premier League, EFL, and Champions League, punters can enjoy boosted odds on accumulators with 5+ legs.

The more legs selected in accumulators, the greater the odds boost. For example, 5-leg selections gain a modest 5% bonus, but 10-leg selections, the largest quantity eligible for the offer, are boosted by 40%.

It’s worth noting, the accumulator’s minimum odds must be at least 2/1.

The odds boost per leg can be read in full below:

5-leg Accumulator - 5% Bonus

6-leg Accumulator - 10% Bonus

7-leg Accumulator - 15% Bonus

8-leg Accumulator - 25% Bonus

9-leg Accumulator - 30% Bonus

Scoreline Selector

Scoreline Selector, a free-to-play prediction game, challenges bettors to correctly predict four Premier League scores each week.

Each round features four Premier League fixtures. A lucrative £70 free bet is awarded to those who predict all four scorelines correctly, while smaller free bets are given for one, two, or three correct predictions:

4 correct scores: £70 free bet

3 correct scores: £30 free bet

2 correct scores: £2 free bet

Players have until 15 minutes before kick-off to submit their predictions.

Parimatch Sign Up Offer FAQs

How can I claim Parimatch’s £30 free bet offer?

To claim the Parimatch offer, you need to sign up, deposit £10, and place a £10 bet on a football market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher, after which you’ll receive four £5 free bets and a £10 casino bonus

Do I need a bonus code to redeem Parimatch’s sign up offer?

No, a promo code is not required to claim the £30 bonus; the offer is automatically applied once you meet the qualifying bet conditions.

How long do I have to use my Parimatch free bets?

Parimatch’s free bets expire after seven days, so you must use them within that period or they will be forfeited.

How does Parimatch’s sign-up offer compare to other bookmakers?

While Parimatch offers a 300% stake-to-bonus ratio, other bookmakers like Betfred and BetMGM provide higher free bet returns, though often with restrictions on how they can be used.

What football matches can I use my Parimatch free bets on?

You can use your free bets on any football market, including upcoming FA Cup Quarter-Finals, Premier League fixtures, and international matches.

