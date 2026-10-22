Bet on goals in these five matches across Europe's top leagues

Several goal-friendly teams are set to meet. Brighton’s trip to Anfield is among the fixtures that could deliver plenty of attacking action.

European football markets Odds Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - Over 2.5 goals 8/13 Liverpool vs Brighton - Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals 4/5 Augsburg vs Union Berlin - Over 2.5 goals 1/2 Inter to score over 2.5 goals vs Fiorentina 1/1 Racing Santander vs Espanyol - Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals 20/21

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - Over 2.5 goals

Two under-pressure managers clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Defeat for either Pierre Sage or Matthias Jaissle would add to the scrutiny surrounding the pair, who were both appointed over the summer.

Both sides have struggled defensively so far, with neither Sage nor Jaissle getting their teams organised at the back. Crystal Palace have the highest xGA (expected goals against) in the Premier League with 14.81, while they’ve conceded 17 goals. Meanwhile, Newcastle have conceded 14 times from an xGA total of 12.10.

The Magpies have found it particularly tough on the road. Their last two away games have each ended in 4-1 defeats against Leeds and Coventry. Overall this season, their Premier League fixtures have averaged 3.43 goals per 90 minutes.

There have been three goals or more in all five Crystal Palace home matches this term across all competitions. Their Premier League outings at Selhurst Park average 4.67 goals per game. With both defences leaking goals, backing over 2.5 goals looks like a sensible betting strategy.

Liverpool vs Brighton - Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals

Another Premier League match that should serve up plenty of action is Liverpool’s showdown with high-flying Brighton. The Seagulls put five past rivals Palace last weekend. Meanwhile, the Reds head into this game following a thrilling 4-3 win over Villarreal in the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola hasn’t got things right defensively so far, but his attack is starting to click. The Reds have netted 12 times across their last three outings in all competitions. However, they have also conceded three goals in three of their past four matches.

Brighton’s flying start suggests they could be a real threat and this game ought to produce chances at each end. Fabian Hurzeler’s team are the highest scorers in the division with 23 goals. They also rank second for expected goals (xG), having accumulated 14.91.

The Seagulls have netted 10 times across their three Premier League away fixtures to date. However, they have gone nine meetings with Liverpool without keeping a clean sheet. Those matches averaged 3.44 goals per game in total.

Liverpool’s defensive issues were also evident last season, and they’ve kept just three home Premier League clean sheets in 2026. They conceded 1.15 goals per 90 minutes across that 13-match period. The Reds netted in 10 of those fixtures, while averaging 1.62 goals per game.

Given those trends, this contest shouldn’t be a dull affair. Backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals appears to offer value with an implied probability of 56%.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin - Over 2.5 goals

Of Europe’s top four leagues, the Bundesliga has been the highest-scoring so far this season. Matches in the German top flight average 3.69 goals per game. That compares to 3.08 in La Liga, 2.94 in Serie A and 2.87 in the Premier League.

While it has been a high-scoring campaign across the continent, Germany remains a strong option for a goals bet. This weekend’s clash between Augsburg and Union Berlin is shaping up to deliver on that front.

Augsburg’s Bundesliga fixtures average 4.67 goals per game, the joint-most in the division. Their total of 18.48 xGA is also a league-high figure, and it significantly exceeds their tally of 12 goals conceded. That points to big problems at the back for Manuel Baum’s side.

On a brighter note, Augsburg do boast the fifth-highest xG return, and there’s little sign of them changing their attacking ways. There have been three goals or more in all six of their league matches this season. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Elversberg.

Union Berlin have the second-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga, despite only playing two away games so far. They shipped 11 goals across their trips to Munich and Leverkusen.

Union have also kept just one clean sheet in 12 Bundesliga away fixtures in 2026. Those matches averaged 3.5 goals per 90 minutes. Backing over 2.5 goals looks like the right approach against a risk-taking Augsburg side.

Inter vs Fiorentina - Inter to score over 2.5 goals

Inter have been the most dangerous attacking team in Serie A this term and by some distance. Their xG total of 20.06 is well clear of Roma’s 14.98. The Nerazzurri have been converting their chances, with their return of 21 goals marginally higher than their xG tally.

On home soil, they’ve excelled in the final third, scoring at least three goals in all four league matches. Inter averaged 3.75 goals per 90 minutes across those games.

With Fiorentina vulnerable against the strongest teams, there’s every reason to think that trend will continue. La Viola let in four goals away to Roma in August and three at home to Como last time out.

As was the case on their trip to Rome, Fiorentina are given an implied win probability of less than 20% here. They faced 22 shots in this fixture last season, while allowing six big chances in a 3-0 defeat.

Cristian Chivu’s side come into this clash having scored three or more in four of their last five league games. Backing them to do likewise on Sunday looks like an appealing option at even-money odds.

Racing Santander vs Espanyol - Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals

Racing Santander have been one of the most attack-minded promoted teams in La Liga in recent years. Jose Alberto has stuck to the methods that saw the Cantabrians win the Segunda Division last season. That has delivered some mixed results, but plenty of entertainment.

Matches involving Racing have seen the second-most goals in La Liga, with an average of 4.22 per game. Their totals of 20.86 xGA and 25 goals conceded are the highest in the division. That suggests a relegation battle is looming at El Sardinero.

However, at the other end of the pitch, Racing are carrying a genuine threat. They’ve netted nine times across their four home league fixtures so far. Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score was a winning bet on each occasion.

Sticking with that profitable strategy looks like the smart move for the visit of Espanyol. Manolo’s side have kept just two clean sheets in their nine league outings this term. However, they should trouble a weak home defence, with striker Roberto Fernandez already on six goals in La Liga this season.

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