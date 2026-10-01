Bet on Barcelona as attacking output shows no signs of slowing

With a 100% record across all competitions so far this season, Barca look like the team to beat in Spain and in Europe.

Barcelona markets Odds To win the Champions League 4/1 Barcelona -3 Handicap vs Getafe 6/5 Barcelona -2 Handicap vs Galatasaray 13/8

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Flick’s Barca are stronger than ever despite departures

Heading into this season, there were genuine fears about how Barcelona’s attack would shape up. Those concerns were understandable given the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, their two main strikers. The club also failed in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

Having netted 36 goals in eight matches across all competitions, those worries have quickly been eased. Hansi Flick’s decision to use Raphinha in a new central role has paid dividends in spectacular fashion. The Brazilian has registered 12 goals and three assists in just seven league appearances.

Barca averaged an impressive 2.5 goals per 90 minutes in La Liga 2025/26. With Lamine Yamal back to his best after injury problems at the end of last term, they are currently better than ever. The teenager has chipped in with seven goals and four assists, while Fermin Lopez has also made many important contributions.

With Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid already losing twice, hopes of a competitive title race are fading. Barca are a much more complete team, and they’re already favourites to win La Liga.

Bettors can find better value by backing them to win the Champions League with an implied probability of 20%. Those odds will inevitably shorten if they keep firing, which looks likely with some favourable fixtures ahead.

An unstoppable attacking force

Barcelona average 1.83 more goals per game than Real Madrid in La Liga. Their 31-goal haul is only marginally higher than their xG tally of 28.54. That highlights how their creative output has also increased this term, with the likes of Rodri and Anthony Gordon on board.

At Camp Nou, no Spanish side looks capable of even competing against Barca. Since the start of last season, they have won all 22 of their home matches in La Liga. Flick’s team averaged 3.23 goals per game across that period.

With 12 goals scored across their last two home fixtures in the league, Barca’s attack is in irresistible form. They generated a La Liga record of 6.74 xG in their last outing in front of their own fans against Racing Santander.

They won’t get as much space against a defensively-minded Getafe side next time out. Los Azules have only conceded seven goals in seven matches, but they’ve not played any of the top four from last season.

Yamal is capable of breaking down even the most effective low block. He has contributed eight goals and six assists across his last six club appearances. That kind of form suggests upcoming opponents will continue to struggle against Barca.

Will the Catalans keep firing after the international break?

Raphinha did pick up an injury on duty with Brazil, but he has not yet been ruled out of Barcelona’s upcoming matches. That’s something for bettors to keep an eye on.

Gordon, Gabriel Jesus and Karim Adeyemi are potential options up top should the ex-Leeds man miss the Getafe game. All three have performed well since joining the club in the summer. That attacking depth is likely to be key over the coming weeks and months.

Barcelona have won their last eight home games against Getafe. They created five big chances in a 3-0 victory in the fixture last season. Given their attacking improvement this term, the Blaugrana are good value as an odds-against bet with a -3 handicap.

The Champions League is clearly a major priority for Flick and his team this term. They’ve dominated domestically since the German’s arrival in 2024, but European glory is the final frontier.

Barca target a statement victory against Galatasaray on Matchday 2. Having already beaten Feyenoord 5-1, their attack is sure to fire on the continental stage too.

Galatasaray were beaten 4-0 by a Mohamed Salah-inspired Trabzonspor in their last fixture. Okan Buruk’s side were also beaten 3-1 by Sporting CP on Matchday 1 in the Champions League. Since the start of last season, the Portuguese side have scored 1.08 fewer goals per game than Barcelona in the competition.

Those results add to the sense that a free-scoring Barca are worth backing with a -2 handicap in Istanbul. Such a dominant victory could also spark a big shift in the outright market. That suggests Flick’s team are a smart pick at their current price.

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