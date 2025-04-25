HighBet Welcome Offer: Claim Free Football Bets in April 2025

HighBet are now live, offering all players their brand new welcome offer, giving £20 in free bets, this April 2025.

HighBet Welcome Offer April 2025: £20 Free Football Bets

Check out the HighBet welcome offer

Claiming the SpreadEx Welcome Offer - How to Get Involved

HighBet, a recently launched bookmaker, has an extensive range of football markets and in-play options. Bettors can try HighBet’s impressive platform by redeeming its £20 free bet sign-up offer.

The sign-up process takes just a few minutes, and the offer is unlocked after bettors place a modest £10 qualifying wager.

Here’s how:

Visit the HighBet Sportsbook through the link provided. Click the ‘Join’ button to begin creating your account. Fill in your personal details including name, date of birth, and email address. Enter your UK address, phone number, and create a username and password. Complete the registration process and log in to your new account. Head to the Promotions section and opt-in to the Sports Welcome Offer within 7 days. Deposit a minimum of £10. Place your first bet of at least £10 on any sport, market, or odds. If your qualifying bet loses, receive a £20 free bet once it settles. Use your free bet on any market with minimum odds of 3/2 (2.5) within 7 days.

This Week’s Footballing Action with HighBet

Liverpool’s canter to the Premier League title has been remarkable. After last summer’s emotional departure of storied manager, Jurgen Klopp, few foresaw the Merseyside club basking in Premier League glory at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Yet, with victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool will confirm a 20th top-flight title with four games to spare.

Arne Slot’s title-chasing side isn’t the only team closing in on glory; the FA Cup’s remaining four teams battle for a place in May’s final this weekend.

Despite a season of struggles and tactical mishaps, Manchester City are third in the Premier League and go into the weekend’s FA Cup semi-final fixtures as tournament favourites.

On Sunday, they lock horns with a resolute Nottingham Forest side at Wembley. In contrast to Manchester City, who have lifted at least one trophy in each of the past seven seasons, Forest remain without silverware since 1990.

Nonetheless, the fourth-placed City Ground outfit will be confident of causing an upset. Enjoying their best campaign since the early 1980s, they possess the quality to exploit City’s lingering vulnerabilities.

In the tournament’s other semi-final, Aston Villa, unlucky not to occupy a place in the Champions League’s final four, faces Crystal Palace. Neither side has lifted a trophy since the turn of the millennium.

Elsewhere, six other Premier League fixtures, including AFC Bournemouth Vs Manchester United, Chelsea Vs Everton, and Newcastle United Vs Ipswich are played over the weekend.

Analysing HighBet’s Offer - How Does it Compare?

HighBet’s impressive ‘Bet £10 Get £20’ sign-up offer exceeds the promotions advertised by comparably sized bookmakers, such as Mr Play, Luckster, and ZetBet.

Sign-up offers beyond the lucrative deals provided by the market’s major players–Betfred, Coral, bet365, among other established names–rarely exceed a 100-150% stake-to-bonus ratio.

Yet HighBet, an upcoming bookmaker which launched in 2021, beats most of its competitors with a strong 200% stake-to-bonus offer.

Furthermore, the offer has a unique strength; its £10 qualifying wager has no minimum odds requirement.

The UK-based bookmaker’s sign-up offer is undoubtedly generous and provides bettors with the perfect opportunity to explore their vast range of football-based markets, promotions, and features.

However, punters looking to maximise their free bets returns on a qualifying wager would be better directed to larger bookmakers, who offer sign-up deals worth up to £50.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. HighBet Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code 2. Mr Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code 3. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% BETFRED50 4. ZetBet Bet £10 Get £10 100% No Code

Top 3 HighBet Existing Customer Offers

HighBet’s growing platform keeps bettors engaged with a varied list of promotional offers for new and existing customers, who can win free bets and odd boosts with the UK-based online bookmaker.

English Football ACCA

If the Premier League is considered unpredictable, the EFL is pure chaos. Naturally, even the most astute bettors would struggle to guess several results correctly across England’s four fiercely contested leagues.

Thankfully, HighBet’s English Football ACCA feature alleviates the pressure of winning each leg on English football-based accumulators.

To qualify, log in, opt-in, and place a pre-match accumulator with at least four selections from the Premier League, Championship, or League One, all with odds of 2/5 or higher.

If your bet loses by just one leg, you’ll get up to £20 back as a free bet. The free bet must be used in one single bet within 5 days.

Bet Builder

HighBet’s new Bet Builder feature adds personalisation to the betting experience.

Instead of sticking to pre-set markets, bettors create their own accumulator by combining multiple selections within a single match.

Punters can combine several markets, including backing a goalscorer, number of corners, or total points. It’s a flexible, user-friendly tool that makes betting feel more personal and fun.

10% Cashback on Sport During the Weekend

Among HighBet’s plethora of favourable sports-based promotional deals for existing customers is the bookmaker’s alluring “10% Cashback on Sports During the Weekend” offer.

Bettors receive 10% of their net losses with the sportsbook between Friday and Sunday as cashback, up to £50.

The offer’s minimum wagering requirement is £10.

HighBet Review – Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Solid stake-to-bonus ratio 7-day expiry date No Minimum odds on qualifying wager Quantity of free bets offered is bettered elsewhere Strong existing customer offers

HighBet’s enticing £20 sign-up offer is a good option to explore.

First of all, it’s accessible; redeeming the offer, which doesn’t require a complicated sign-up process, takes minutes. Meanwhile, the qualifying wager has no minimum odds stipulation and is an industry-standard £10.

Once the £20 sign-up promotion is rewarded, bettors can spend their free bets on any sports market, without horse racing or casino-specific conditions.

Upon spending their £20 free bet, bettors will likely remain engaged with the emerging sportsbook; it has a strong range of football-based existing customer offers, a vast range of markets, and favourable odds.

Still, larger bookmakers do provide sign-up offers which exceed HighBet’s generous £20 free bet for the same qualifying wager.

Additionally, the offer’s 7-day expiry date–while, typical of most sign-up offers–can feel restrictive. Yet, as the football season approaches its defining weeks, bettors won’t struggle to find elite matches to spend their free bets on within a tight time frame.

Our Experience with HighBet

HighBet only entered the UK market in 2021 but provides a betting platform I found straightforward, enjoyable, and advantageous.

I came across the casino-focused bookmaker through their partnership with the Championship side, Hull City. Upon researching HighBet further, I noticed several reviews, each reiterating the same belief: their sportsbook is excellent for football.

So, I took advantage of HighBet’s ‘Bet £10 Get £20’ sportsbook offer and immediately became a regular user of the emerging platform.

Its digital experience, though lacking an IOS app, is excellent. Finding advantageous football odds across a range of markets was effortless; I could place bets on my selections within moments of visiting HighBet’s website.

Furthermore, the sportsbook’s ever-present offers–Bet Builder, English Football ACCA, and 10% cashback, were immediately effective. I earned free bets, minimised my losses, and enjoyed freedom building unique accumulators.

Finally, for a new platform, HighBet’s customer service team is responsive, understanding, and efficient. My solitary issue was resolved without hassle or misunderstanding.

HighBet's Payment Methods

HighBet’s payment methods are plentiful; punters can deposit and withdraw funds with PayPal, E-Wallets, Neteller, Paysafe, and Skrill, among other options.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Debit Card Free £10 Instant PayPal Free £10 Instant Apple Pay Free £10 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card Free £10 1-6 Days PayPal Free £10 1-4 Days Apple Pay Free £10 1-4 Days

HighBet Summary

HighBet, among the UK’s most promising new bookmakers, provides a tempting £20 sign-up offer.

Bettors can access the offer within minutes of placing a £10 qualifying wager, without deploying a promo code or meeting minimum odds requirements.

The offer is fully eligible on football markets, as well as all the other sports provided by HighBet’s impressive sportsbook.

Football leagues and competitions, markets, and in-play options are plentiful at HighBet; it's a sportsbook who emphasises the beautiful game.

For example, the sportsbook’s range of football-based promotions for existing customers rivals the offerings provided by significantly larger and more prominent competitors.

Overall, HighBet is among the UK’s most reputable lesser-known bookmakers. With an easily accessible and rewarding sign-up offer, it’s worth familiarising yourself with the highly rated platform.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10 Get £20 Qualifying Odds N/A Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 4 / 5 Payment Methods 4 / 5

HighBet Welcome Offer FAQs

What is HighBet’s sign-up offer and how do I claim it?

HighBet’s sign-up enables new bettors to explore their emerging platform with a £20 free bet when they place a £10 qualifying wager. Redeeming the offer is effortless; interested bettors must register via the provided link, opt into the welcome offer within seven days, deposit at least £10, and place a £10 sports bet.

Are there any minimum odds or promo codes required for the qualifying bet?

While many sign-up offers can be time-consuming and challenging to redeem, HighBet’s accessible offer does not require a promo code or stipulate minimum odds on the qualifying wager.

How long do I have to use my free bet once it’s credited?

Bettors have 7 days to spend their £20 free bet, which can be placed on any market with minimum odds of 3/2 (2.5). This week’s top-tier footballing action is plentiful; it’s a great time to redeem HighBet’s sign-up offer.

What sets HighBet apart from other new bookmakers?

HighBet is a relatively new bookmaker, yet the UK platform has several impressive features. The bookmaker’s strengths include a strong sign-up offer, advantageous odds, a clean digital interface, and a range of football-based promotions for existing customers.

Is HighBet trustworthy and suitable for football fans?

Yes, HighBet is among the UK’s most reputable lesser-known betting platforms. The bookmaker has several 5-star reviews online and a growing customer base. With advantageous odds and strong promotions, HighBet is a great option for football-centric bettors.