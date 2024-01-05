Learn all you need to know about claiming the DragonBet sign-up offer and claim a £5 free bet from a £15 qualifying stake.

DragonBet Sign Up Offer - January 2024

How to claim DragonBet’s sign up offer

DragonBet's sign-up offer is very easy to claim, with users just needing to follow the steps listed below in order to claim their welcome bonus:

Go to DragonBet's sportsbook via the offer above Begin the account creation process Enter personal information such an email, phone number and address Choose a username and password Finish creating your account Deposit £15 Place £15 on any selection with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher Once done users will receive their £5 within 24 hours of this bet settling Free bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after seven days

How does the DragonBet sign up offer compare with competitors?

The DragonBet sign up offer has a number of positive to it, with these only emphasising the fact it's worth claiming.

The £5 in free bets on offer isn't the highest amount around, but it does give users a risk-free way to test out DragonBet's sportsbook.

The odds of 1/1 (2.00) for your qualifying bet are par for the course, with most competitors offering the same odds for their respective qualifying bets.

Payers do not require a promo code at sign-up to be eligible for this offer which means no user can accidentally miss out on claiming the offer by forgetting to enter this at sign-up.

The seven-day expiry window is also standard with sign up offers, with few others offering more, yet it still provides ample opportunity for users to place this on something that takes their fancy.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. DragonBet Bet £15 Get £5 33% No Code 2. BetFred Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 3. Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL

Key Terms and Conditions of the Dragon Bet sign up offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit DragonBet £5 £15 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs

The terms and conditions of this sign up offer are really simple and easy to understand, making this easier than ever to claim.

After signing up players must deposit £15 or more for their first deposit, with this needing to be done within 24 hours of account creation.

The qualifying bet can be placed on any sports market, and must have odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

The £5 in free bets will then be credited to players within 24 hours of their qualifying bet being settled. These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days.

DragonBet Existing Customer Offers

DragonBet runs a series of timely promotions nearly each and every day, with these being accompanied by their own ‘DragonBoosts’.

DragonBoosts

DragonBet runs their own series of ‘DragonBoosts’ where they offer boosted odds on any number of sporting events each and every day.

These are worth keeping an eye out for as they offer strong value, often offering prices that are better than most other bookmakers out there.

DragonBet Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons No promo code needed Low bonus amount Strong range of boosts



High qualifying stake

The DragonBet sign up offer is one that is super simple to claim, with it taking mere minutes to create your account and be on the way to claiming your welcome bonus.

The fact you don't need a promo code to be eligible for this offer only facilitates the simplicity with which this offer can be claimed, all while making sure no one can miss out on this by accidentally forgetting to enter this at sign-up.

It must be said that the £5 bonus on offer is one of the lower amounts out there, however it's still decent and gives players the chance to test out their sportsbook without the risk of losing their own funds.

Personal Experience with DragonBet

I have personally utilised DragonBet many times in the past, usually when I am looking for a particularly niche sport, or scouting around for the best odds out there.

Claiming the sign up bonus and free bets is really easy with the process containing only a few hurdles you'll need to navigate.

They also provide one of the best sets of betting markets geared towards Welsh sports, with their markets for rugby and the Welsh Premiership standing out amongst the crowd.

In addition, their ‘DragonBoosts’ are always worth checking out given they provide users with some excellent odds for select markets.

DragonBet Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is the DragonBet promo code?

No promo code is required when signing up for DragonBet, allowing users to claim their £5 in free bets quickly and easily.

Is DragonBet Welsh?

Yes, DragonBet are a Welsh betting site, however they are available to all customers in the UK, letting everyone access their fantastic betting markets.

Does DragonBet have an app?

Yes, DragonBet does have a mobile app available to both Apple and Android users.

It has been well received and it is an excellent option for players looking to bet via their phone or tablet.

Is DragonBet reliable?

DragonBet is an extremely safe and reliable betting site, licenced by the UK Gambling Commission and therefore adhering to all user protection and data safety practises under the threat of UK law.