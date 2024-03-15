Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Offer: Claim Day 4 Free Bets with BetMGM

Claim BetMGM's generous Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Offer to score £60 in free bets to use on today's seven-race slate from the 2024 festival.

How to Claim your Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Offer with BetMGM

All new players will want to take a look at BetMGM’s special Cheltenham offer, where they provide players with the biggest set of free bets in the UK right now with £60 in free bets available for users to claim.

A few simple steps separate customers between them and their free bets, with these being as follows:

Head to the BetMGM site via the link above Hit ‘Sign Up’ Enter personal details such as email, phone number and home address Choose your Username and Password Finalise the account creation process Deposit £10 Place £10 on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher Once this is settled, £60 in free bets will be credited to players accounts This will comes as 4 x £10 horse racing bets and 2 x £10 accumulator bets Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

This offer is perfect for players as this is likely to be tonnes of peoples' first time checking out BetMGM, and as such they will be eligible for this phenomenal sign up offer as well.

Is this the best Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Offer available?

Anyone who is out for the best value for money, look no further than this BetMGM offer with them having outstripped every other bookmaker in terms of bonus amounts.

The £60 is easily the highest set of free bets available to be claimed in the UK right now, more than the likes of William Hill, Coral, and bet365.

This places all players in excellent stead, with a wealth of funds to play with, with users able to place their £10 bets on four of the seven races, whilst two accumulators can go alongside this, bringing the chance to secure massive profits in the process.

£30-£40 is the basic amount in the UK for welcome offers right now, and BetMGM have smashed this mould to pieces with their sign up bonus, providing their users with the highest set of free bets.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Preview

JCB Triumph Hurdle (2m1f) - 13:30

Our final day of racing kicks off with another field full of Mullins horses, the best of which looks set to be Storm Heart (@10/3). JP O’Brien is the closest to stealing this out from under him, with Nurburgring going off at 13/2, but looks unlikely to be a serious challenge.

County Handicap Hurdle (2m1f) - 14:10

BetMGM are paying extra places up to 5 on this race, something that will come in handy considering the 19 runners. We are taking a serious look at King Of Kingsfield and L’eau Du Sud at 13/2 and 4/1 respectively, but with so many in the field, a place could be a better lookout.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (3m) - 14:50

Readin Tommy Wrong and Gidleigh Park lead the betting in 14:50, at 9/4 and 9/2. However, this two-horse race has seriously split the punters, and our experts are backing Gidleigh Park to take the race.

Gold Cup (3m2½f) - 15:30

The biggest race of the week and perhaps the whole jumps calendar is of course the Gold Cup. The honour of being the favourite in this is going to Galopin De Champs, who sits just below evens at 10/11.

Well-backed De Champs looks to be a shoo-in for the race, but many are seeing challenges potentially being mounted by Fastorsloe and Gerri Colombe.

These two sit at 15/2 each right now but look set to get shorter as we approach the start line, but it is truly difficult to see past the overwhelming form of the Mullins horse.

St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (3m2½f) - 16:10

Another different Mullins looks set to take the 16:10 as Emmet Mullins, Willie’s nephew, has Its On The Line running, a massive favourite. Currently sitting at 5/4 the next closest challenger is Ferns Lock at 4/1, and we are looking out for Premier Magic to place at 15/2.

Liberthine Mares' Chase (2m4½f) - 16:50

The favourite in this race is constantly shifting as Dinoblue leads the day but has since slipped out to 9/4, meanwhile, Limerick Lace leads at 6/4. Fears over the distance have forced Dinoblue out, but he certainly has the class to get the job done so he wishes.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (2m4f) - 17:30

Our final race of the day, and of the festival has the biggest field so far and makes our job that much harder. Waterford Whispers leads the betting at an uncomfortable 10/3. But BetMGM are paying 5 places and as such What’s Up Darling could be a good option here at 8/1.

All odds in the article are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.