Cheltenham 2024 Day 3 Tips: Expert Advice for Thursday's Races

Our horse racing expert offers up his best Cheltenham 2024 Day 3 tips ahead of The Festival's third afternoon of action.

Cheltenham Day 3 Tips

Day 3 of Cheltenham is set to go off with a bang, a seven races will fill our schedule, with some of the longest odds favourites offering some serious betting potential.

Cheltenham Day 3 Tips Analysis

H3 - Turners Novices' Chase (2m4f) - 1:30

Facile Vega, Ginny's Destiny and Grey Dawning head the market for the opener and each is respected, while also being open to some questioning on account of trip, rise in grade and jumping respectively.

At a bigger price, consider Zanahiyr for Gordon Elliot and Jack Kennedy. He was only just below the top level as a hurdler, is versatile in terms of trip and handles testing ground. He was second to Fact To File on his chasing bow and rallied well to beat Aspire Tower over shorter in one run since. He looks like a solid contender.

Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (3m) - 2:10

The Paul Nicholls-trained Monmiral is worth a chance in this deep race. He was a Grade 1-winning novice over timber and also finished second to Epatante in a 2m4f open Grade 1 at Aintree in 2022. Having spent time chasing, he was fourth in a qualifier for this at Chepstow last month, lumping weight to the three that beat him. He's been dropped 1lb and is unexposed at this trip with first-time blinkers and stable jockey Harry Cobden among the positives for him now.

Ryanair Chase (2m4½f) - 2:50

Envoi Allen has a great chance to become the third horse to defend the Ryanair Chase. He put the race to bed early in the straight last year, having enough in reserve to hold off the rallying Shishkin. He has a super record at this Festival and handles testing ground. He also goes well fresh and has been waiting for this race for a while now.

Stayers' Hurdle (3m) - 3:30

This year's Stayers' Hurdle is packed with veterans for whom the best days are in the rearview mirror. Crambo, winner of the Long Walk at Ascot in December for Fergal O'Brien, and Teahupoo for Gordon Elliott are the exceptions and ready preference is for the latter.

He was very unlucky in this last year and is now a 7YO. He looked better than ever in his comeback win in that Hatton's Grace in December and has been saved for this since. He's 4-4 off break of 90 days or more and 7-8 on soft/heavy ground and a major chance in this field.

TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (2m4½f) - 4:10

Crebilly could be one of the best-backed handicap chances of the entire meeting and the case is fairly clear for Jonjo O'Neill's lightly-raced chaser after he built on the promise shown here in December to win at Exeter last month.

In Excelsis Deo might also be coming here off a win had he not unseated Johnny Burke at the final jump in Sandown last month. His December second behind Madara here reads very well and a rise in trip looks no issue for this promising Harry Fry inmate.

Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (2m1f) - 4:50

A high-quality renewal of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, perhaps the best yet. Jade De Grugy and Dysart Enos are very smart prospects in their own right, but they might be bumping into a real star of the future in Brighterdaysahead. She's won all five career starts, three over timber, and the form has substance. Trainer Gordon Elliott has already been moved to suggest she might be the best he has trained.

Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase (3m2f) - 5:30

Bowtogreatness for Ben Pauling and Sussex National winner Dom Of Mary are two likely British-candidates, but Henry de Bromhead might have the answer to this finale with Whacker Clan.

He beat Twig over 3m1f here in October, showing a willing attitude when asked, and that rival only found one too good in Tuesday's Ultima Handicap Chase off a 3lb higher mark of his own. He had a spin over hurdles recently to warm up and has Festival-winning teenager John Gleeson for company in this Amateur Jockeys' contest.