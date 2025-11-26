bet365 Champions League Ticket Giveaway Offer

How to Enter bet365’s Champions League Ticket Giveaway

Create or sign in to your bet365 account, head to the giveaway section, choose a match, and hit “Enter” before the cut-off time. You can only submit one entry per matchweek, and a fresh set of fixtures is released each Champions League week. Winners are selected through a random electronic draw and will be contacted by email within six days of the entry window closing. Entry is free and available to eligible participants.

bet365 Champions League Ticket Matchdays

Matchday Ballot Opening Date Dallot Closing Date Matchweek 6: Dec 9-10th 24th October 13th December Matchweek 7: Jan 20-21st 14th November 11th December Matchweek 8: Jan 28th 12th December 7th January

Champions League Matchday 7 Games

Tuesday 20th January 2026

Kairat Almaty v Club Brugge, 15:30

Bodø/Glimt v Manchester City, 17:45

Copenhagen v Napoli, 20:00

Inter Milan v Arsenal, 20:00

Olympiacos v Bayer Leverkusen, 20:00

Real Madrid v Monaco, 20:00

Sporting CP v Paris Saint-Germain, 20:00

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund, 20:00

Villarreal v Ajax, 20:00

Wednesday 21st January 2026

Galatasaray v Atlético Madrid, 17:45

Qarabag v Eintracht Frankfurt, 17:45

Atalanta v Athletic Bilbao, 20:00

Chelsea v Pafos, 20:00

Bayern Munich v Union Saint-Gilloise, 20:00

Juventus v Benfica, 20:00

Newcastle United v PSV Eindhoven, 20:00

Marseille v Liverpool, 20:00

Slavia Prague v Barcelona, 20:00

What is bet365’s Champions League Ticket Giveaway Offer?

Last season, bet365 gave away over 3,000 Champions League tickets, including eight pairs for PSG’s five-goal drubbing of Inter Milan in the tournament’s final.

The reputable British bookmaker has relaunched its Champions League Ticket Giveaway for the 2024/2026 season, already helping countless supporters experience some of Europe’s biggest matches.

It’s effortless for existing and new customers to get involved in bet365’s free-to-enter offer. Simply, visit the bookmaker’s desktop or mobile platform and click on ‘Win 2 Tickets for the UEFA Champions League’.

Users will then be asked to select their chosen Champions League matchweek 7 fixture.

Tickets are available for all 18 fixtures; five pairs are winnable for all games outside of Spain, while two pairs are allocated for the matchweek’s only fixtures in Spain, Real Madrid vs Monaco and Villarreal vs Ajax.

Users must click “confirm” on their desired matchweek 7 fixture before the ballot closes on 11th December, 2025. Each bet365 user can only apply for one fixture per matchweek.

After clicking “confirm”, users must wait until after the 11th December to learn the outcome of their ballot.

Successful participants are notified by email within 7 days of the 11th December and must respond to a web form sent to their inbox within 24 hours to guarantee eligibility.

Hospitality, food, transport, and accommodation are not included in the Champions League Ticket Giveaway offer. The ballot secures users a randomly allocated seat, but does not cover additional expenses.

+