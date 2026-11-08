Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Predictions & Bet Builder Tips: Atleti to avoid defeat

This game is a clash of contrasting styles. Barca’s last ten La Liga games have had 3+ goals, while Atleti’s last six have featured no more than two.

As both teams prepare for this clash, punters looking to maximise their wagers can take advantage of the latest free bets available.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Predictions

All odds courtesy of bet365 - correct at time of publishing and subject to change

Atleti deserve more from the market

Prior to their UCL loss to Bayern, Atletico had been on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They’ve only conceded eight goals in 11 matches, boasting the best defensive record in La Liga.

Four of their last five wins came with a clean sheet too, including their Champions League victory over Manchester United. They also shut out the likes of Espanyol, Levante and Deportivo.

Barcelona visit the Metropolitano without the services of Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Roony Bardghji. Their defensive cover is already thin. Rodri is also set to miss out with a hamstring strain.

When you factor this into Atletico’s home form, the hosts should be capable of making this a difficult contest for Barcelona. We can back them to avoid defeat at a 51.28% implied probability.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Bet 1: Atletico Madrid or Draw (Double chance) @ 19/20 with bet365

Yamal to find a way through the Atletico wall

Lamine Yamal has scored ten goals in the 2026/27 La Liga season. Only Raphinha (15) has scored more than the Spanish starlet. Yamal is closing in on Raphinha as Barca’s top performer this term, with an average rating of 8.59.

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He’s also been the most durable player in the Barcelona squad this term, having played 905 La Liga minutes. Yamal struck twice in Barca’s recent 6-1 rout of Alaves, so he’s in good recent form.

Atletico do average just 0.73 goals conceded per game, so scoring at the Metropolitano won’t be easy for Yamal. Nevertheless, he’s one player that Diego Simeone can’t plan for. His strike rate stands at 90.9% so far in this La Liga season. Yet, we can back him to score anytime on Sunday at a 47.62% implied probability.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Bet 2: Lamine Yamal anytime goalscorer @ 11/10 with bet365

History suggests the Metropolitano keeps this fixture close

Only one of the nine La Liga meetings between these sides at the Metropolitano has yielded four or more goals. That was Atleti’s 4-2 defeat in March last year.

The other eight games all featured three or fewer goals. 21 goals across nine meetings averages out at just 2.33 goals per game. Atletico have only shipped eight goals in 11 La Liga games so far this term. As usual, Diego Simeone is focusing on being hard to break down, first and foremost.

On the flip side, Barca average 4.18 goals per game. Their 46 goals lead the way across Europe’s top five domestic leagues. However, Simeone will try to find ways to keep Hansi Flick’s men at arm’s length for as long as possible.

We can back under 3.5 goals at a 50% implied probability. This looks like the best value play from our Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona predictions. Based on Atletico’s defensive record and the head-to-head scorelines, a fair probability is closer to the 71% mark.

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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Bet 3: Under 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction: Atletico Madrid: Baena - Barcelona: Yamal

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona lock horns on Sunday evening as La Liga’s top two sides battle it out for top spot. The Catalans’ growing injury concerns could give Atletico a significant advantage, particularly with Diego Simeone’s side riding a seven-game winning streak in the league.

Diego Simeone’s Atleti are just two points behind Barcelona in second place of the 2026/27 La Liga. They know a win at the Metropolitano on Sunday night would see them leapfrog the defending champions.

Atleti have the strongest defensive record in the division. Keeper Jan Oblak already has five clean sheets from just 11 matches. Alex Baena leads the way, with five goals and 24 chances created. Barca hold no fears for Simeone’s troops.

Barcelona smashed Alaves 6-1 last weekend. They bounced back immediately from losing the first El Clasico of the season at the Nou Camp. Barca are still the league’s undisputed entertainers, having scored 46 goals in 11 La Liga games.

However, Barcelona’s injury situation continues to deteriorate. Rodri was forced off at half-time in midweek with a hamstring injury. The former Manchester City ace has already been ruled out for the trip to the Metropolitano. With the likes of Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia missing and Andreas Christensen still a major doubt, Barcelona’s defensive structure has become increasingly fragile.

Probable lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak, Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo, Barrios, Hjulmand, Baena, G. Simeone, Alvarez, Lee

Barcelona expected lineup: Joan Garcia, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Balde, Bernal, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

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