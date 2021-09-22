Salernitana-Verona 2-2: le pagelle
IL TABELLINO
SALERNITANA-VERONA 2-2
MARCATORI: 7’ Kalinic (V), 29’ Kalinic (V), 45+2’ Gondo (S), 76’ M. Coulibaly (S)
SALERNITANA (3-4-1-2): Belec 6; Gyomber 5.5, Strandberg 5, Gagliolo 5.5; Kechrida 5,5, M. Coulibaly 7, L. Coulibaly 6.5 (89’ Zortea s.v.), Ranieri 6 (89’ Di Tacchio s.v.); Ribery 6; Simy 6 (58’ Djuric 6), Gondo 6.5 (74’ Bonazzoli 6). All. Castori.
VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò 5.5; Dawidowicz 5.5, Günter 5, Magnani 5.5 (46’ Casale 6); Faraoni 6, Hongla 5.5, Ilic 6.5 (46’ Tameze 6), Lazovic 5.5 (92' Cetin s.v.); Barak 6, Caprari 6.5 (66’ Bessa 6); Kalinic 7.5 (56’ Simeone 5.5). All. Tudor.
Arbitro: Irrati
Ammoniti: Kalinic (V), Magnani (V), Gagliolo (S), L. Coulibaly (S)
Espulsi: -