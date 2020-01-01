Il nuovo calendario della Roma: Serie A, Europa League, partite, date e orari
|IL CALENDARIO DELLA ROMA
|24/6
|21.45
|Roma-Sampdoria
|Serie A
|28/6
|17.15
|Milan-Roma
|Serie A
|2/7
|21.45
|Roma-Udinese
|Serie A
|6/7
|21.45
|Napoli-Roma
|Serie A
|8/7
|21.45
|Roma-Parma
|Serie A
|11/7
|19.30
|Brescia-Roma
|Serie A
|15/7
|21.45
|Roma-Verona
|Serie A
|19/7
|21.45
|Roma-Inter
|Serie A
|22/7
|21.45
|SPAL-Roma
|Serie A
|TBC
|TBC
|Roma-Fiorentina
|Serie A
|TBC
|TBC
|Torino-Roma
|Serie A
|TBC
|TBC
|Juventus-Roma
|Serie A
|TBC
|TBC
|Siviglia-Roma
|Europa League