Il nuovo calendario della Roma: Serie A, Europa League, partite, date e orari

Il calendario della Roma: date, orari e calendario delle partite da disputare in questa stagione tra Serie A ed Europa League.
IL CALENDARIO DELLA ROMA
24/6 21.45 Roma-Sampdoria Serie A
28/6 17.15 Milan-Roma Serie A
2/7 21.45 Roma-Udinese Serie A
6/7 21.45 Napoli-Roma Serie A
8/7 21.45 Roma-Parma Serie A
11/7 19.30 Brescia-Roma Serie A
15/7 21.45 Roma-Verona Serie A
19/7 21.45 Roma-Inter Serie A
22/7 21.45 SPAL-Roma Serie A
TBC TBC Roma-Fiorentina Serie A
TBC TBC Torino-Roma Serie A
TBC TBC Juventus-Roma Serie A
TBC TBC Siviglia-Roma Europa League

 

