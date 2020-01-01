Serie A

Serie tv Netflix sul calcio

Netflix
Sulla piattaforma diverse le serie tv sul calcio: storie vere biografiche, documentari e nuove idee per portare il pallone nel piccolo schermo.

NETFLIX, SERIE TV SUL CALCIO

  • Ultras
  • The English Game
  • Apache: The life of Carlos Tevez
  • First Team: Juventus
  • 21 Thunder
  • Puerta 7

NETFLIX, SERIE TV DOCUMENTARIO SUL CALCIO

  • Sunderland 'Til I Die
  • Maradona in Mexico
  • Becoming Champions
  • Boca Juniors Confidential

NETFLIX, FILM COMICI SUL CALCIO

  • Derby in famiglia
  • Santo calcio
  • Calciatrice per caso

NETFLIX, FILM DOCUMENTARIO SUL CALCIO

  • Diego Maradona
  • Griezmann: è nata una leggenda
  • Le K Benzema
  • Messi: storia di un campione
  • Bobby Robson
  • Il giorno perfetto
  • Asfalto e pallone
  • River el mas grande siempre
  • Forever Chape
  • Forever Pure
  • Forbidden Games - The James Fashanu Story
  • Alex Viera: Una storia di sopravvivenza
  • Anelka: genio e sregolatezza

