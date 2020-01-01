Serie tv Netflix sul calcio
NETFLIX, SERIE TV SUL CALCIO
- Ultras
- The English Game
- Apache: The life of Carlos Tevez
- First Team: Juventus
- 21 Thunder
- Puerta 7
NETFLIX, SERIE TV DOCUMENTARIO SUL CALCIO
- Sunderland 'Til I Die
- Maradona in Mexico
- Becoming Champions
- Boca Juniors Confidential
NETFLIX, FILM COMICI SUL CALCIO
- Derby in famiglia
- Santo calcio
- Calciatrice per caso
NETFLIX, FILM DOCUMENTARIO SUL CALCIO
- Diego Maradona
- Griezmann: è nata una leggenda
- Le K Benzema
- Messi: storia di un campione
- Bobby Robson
- Il giorno perfetto
- Asfalto e pallone
- River el mas grande siempre
- Forever Chape
- Forever Pure
- Forbidden Games - The James Fashanu Story
- Alex Viera: Una storia di sopravvivenza
- Anelka: genio e sregolatezza