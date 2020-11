Jurrien Timber, il gemello dell'Ajax sulle orme dei de Boer

Very happy to make my profesional debut at Ajax 1 ❌❌❌ Special thanks to God, Ajax and my family for everything in my life ❤️🙏🏽 Lets hope this is the beginning of a beautiful journey... #Ajax #debutkid #proud #thankgod

A post shared by Jurrien Timber (@jurrientimber) on Mar 8, 2020 at 3:43am PDT