Europa League 2022/2023: calendario, risultati, gironi, classifiche e tabellone

Dalle squadre in gioco alle date dei sorteggi, dal calendario alla fase ai gironi: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sull'Europa League 22/23.

Tutti a caccia dell'Eintracht Francoforte, vincitrice dell'Europa League 2021/2022. La nuova edizione del secondo torneo UEFA si è sbloccata dal duopolio spagnole-inglese, dando nuova linfa al torneo. Il 2022/2023 già alle porte, che vedrà un calendario differente in virtù della presenza dei Mondiali qatarioti all'interno della stessa annata di calcio continentale per club.

Prima di Qatar 2022, infatti, verrà chiusa la fase a gironi dell'Europa League 2022/2023, così da dare modo di giocare i Mondiali, per poi cominciare la fase dei playoff, che vedrà come di consueto sia le squadre qualificate dai gruppi, sia le retrocesse dalla Champions League.

Un'Europa League che inizialmente non avrà tanti nomi top, visto e considerando come le grandissime abbiano ottenuto la qualificazione ai gironi di Champions: le favorite saranno senza dubbio le inglesi almeno inizialmente, in attesa delle retrocesse e di altre solite mine vaganti, anche fuori dai cinque tornei top.

EUROPA LEAGUE 22/23: SORTEGGI E DATE DELLE GARE

Gironi, seconda giornata - 15 settembre

- 15 settembre Gironi, terza giornata - 6 ottobre

- 6 ottobre Gironi, quarta giornata - 13 ottobre

- 13 ottobre Gironi, quinta giornata - 27 ottobre

- 27 ottobre Gironi, sesta giornata - 3 novembre

- 3 novembre Sedicesimi (sorteggio 7 novembre) - 16 e 23 febbraio (andata e ritorno)

(sorteggio 7 novembre) - 16 e 23 febbraio (andata e ritorno) Ottavi (sorteggio 24 febbraio ) - 9 e 16 marzo (andata e ritorno)

(sorteggio 24 febbraio ) - 9 e 16 marzo (andata e ritorno) Quarti (sorteggio 17 marzo) - 13 e 20 aprile (andata e ritorno)

(sorteggio 17 marzo) - 13 e 20 aprile (andata e ritorno) Semifinali - 11 e 18 maggio (andata e ritorno)

- 11 e 18 maggio (andata e ritorno) Finale - 31 maggio alla Puskas Arena di Budapest

EUROPA LEAGUE, I GIRONI

GRUPPO A

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Bodo/Glimt

Zurigo

GRUPPO B

Dinamo Kiev

Rennes

Fenerbahce

AEK Larnaca

GRUPPO C

Roma

Ludogorets

Betis

Helsinki

GRUPPO D

Braga

Malmo

Union Berlin

Union Saint-Gilloise

GRUPPO E

Manchester United

Real Sociedad

Sherif Tiraspol

Omonia

GRUPPO F

Lazio

Feyenoord

Midtjylland

Sturm Graz

GRUPPO G

Olympiacos

Qarabag

Friburgo

Nantes

GRUPPO H

Stella Rossa

Monaco

Ferencvaros

Trabzonspor

IL CALENDARIO DELLA FASE A GIRONI

GRUPPO A

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Zurigo-Arsenal 1-2

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - PSV Eindhoven-Bodo/Glimt 1-1

GRUPPO B

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Fenerbahçe-Dinamo Kiev 2-1

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - AEK Larnaca-Rennes 1-2

GRUPPO C

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Ludogorets-Roma 2-1

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - HJK Helsinki-Betis 0-2

GRUPPO D

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Malmö-Braga 0-2

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Union Berlino-Union Saint-Gilloise 0-1

GRUPPO E

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Manchester United-Real Sociedad 0-1

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Omonia-Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0

GRUPPO F

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Lazio-Feyenoord 4-2

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Sturm Graz-Midtjylland 1-0

GRUPPO G

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Friburgo-Qarabag 2-1

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Nantes-Olympiacos 2-1

GRUPPO H

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Stella Rossa-Monaco 0-1

Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Ferencvaros-Trabzonspor 3-2

2ª GIORNATA

GRUPPO A

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Arsenal-PSV Eindhoven rinviata

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Bodo/Glimt-Zurigo 2-1

GRUPPO B

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Dinamo Kiev-AEK Larnaca 0-1

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Rennes-Fenerbahçe 2-2

GRUPPO C

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Betis-Ludogorets 3-2

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Roma-HJK Helsinki 3-0

GRUPPO D

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Union Saint-Gilloise-Malmö 3-2

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Braga-Union Berlino 1-0

GRUPPO E

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Real Sociedad-Omonia 2-1

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Sheriff Tiraspol-Manchester United 0-2

GRUPPO F

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Midtjylland-Lazio 5-1

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Feyenoord-Sturm Graz 6-0

GRUPPO G

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Olympiacos-Friburgo 0-3

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Qarabag-Nantes 3-0

GRUPPO H

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Trabzonspor-Stella Rossa 2-1

Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Monaco-Ferencvaros 0-1

3ª GIORNATA

GRUPPO A

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Zurigo-PSV Eindhoven 1-5

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Arsenal-Bodo/Glimt 3-0

GRUPPO B

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Rennes-Dinamo Kiev 2-1

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Fenerbahçe-AEK Larnaca 2-0

GRUPPO C

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - HJK Helsinki-Ludogorets 1-1

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Roma-Betis 1-2

GRUPPO D

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Malmö-Union Berlino 0-1

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Braga-Union Saint-Gilloise 1-2

GRUPPO E

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Sheriff Tiraspol-Real Sociedad 0-2

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Omonia-Manchester United 2-3

GRUPPO F

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Sturm Graz-Lazio 0-0

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Midtjylland-Feyenoord 2-2

GRUPPO G

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Friburgo-Nantes 2-0

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Olympiacos-Qarabag 0-3

GRUPPO H

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Stella Rossa-Ferencvaros 4-1

Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Monaco-Trabzonspor 3-1

4ª GIORNATA

GRUPPO A

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Bodo/Glimt-Arsenal

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - PSV Eindhoven-Zurigo

GRUPPO B

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - AEK Larnaca-Fenerbahçe

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Dinamo Kiev-Rennes

GRUPPO C

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Betis-Roma

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Ludogorets-HJK Helsinki

GRUPPO D

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Union Saint-Gilloise-Braga

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Union Berlino-Malmö

GRUPPO E

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Manchester United-Omonia

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Sheriff Tiraspol-Real Sociedad

GRUPPO F

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Feyenoord-Midtjylland

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Lazio-Sturm Graz

GRUPPO G

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Nantes-Friburgo

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Qarabag-Olympiacos

GRUPPO H

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Trabzonspor-Monaco

Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Ferencvaros-Stella Rossa

5ª GIORNATA

GRUPPO A

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Zurigo-Bodo/Glimt

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - PSV Eindhoven-Arsenal

GRUPPO B

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - AEK Larnaca-Dinamo Kiev

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Fenerbahçe-Rennes

GRUPPO C

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Ludogorets-Betis

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - HJK Helsinki-Roma

GRUPPO D

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Malmö-Union Saint-Gilloise

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Union Berlino-Braga

GRUPPO E

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Manchester United-Sheriff Tiraspol

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Omonia-Real Sociedad

GRUPPO F

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Lazio-Midtjylland

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Sturm Graz-Feyenoord

GRUPPO G

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Friburgo-Olympiacos

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Nantes-Qarabag

GRUPPO H

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Stella Rossa-Trabzonspor

Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Ferencvaros-Monaco

6ª GIORNATA

GRUPPO A

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Arsenal-Zurigo

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Bodo/Glimt-PSV Eindhoven

GRUPPO B

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Dinamo Kiev-Fenerbahçe

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Rennes-AEK Larnaca

GRUPPO C

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Betis-HJK Helsinki

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Roma-Ludogorets

GRUPPO D

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Union Saint-Gilloise-Union Berlino

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Braga-Malmö

GRUPPO E

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Real Sociedad-Manchester United

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Sheriff Tiraspol-Omonia

GRUPPO F

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Midtjylland-Sturm Graz

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Feyenoord-Lazio

GRUPPO G

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Olympiacos-Nantes

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Qarabag-Friburgo

GRUPPO H

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Trabzonspor-Ferencvaros

Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Monaco-Stella Rossa

DOVE VEDERE L'EUROPA LEAGUE IN TV E STREAMING

Anche per il 2022/2023, l'Europa League sarà visibile sia su Sky che su DAZN. Senza abbonamenti ad una delle due, le gare di Roma o Lazio, alternate a quelle della Fiorentina in Conference League, potranno essere viste in qualche occasione, ma non sempre, in chiaro su Tv8.