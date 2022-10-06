Europa League 2022/2023: calendario, risultati, gironi, classifiche e tabellone

Tutti a caccia dell'Eintracht Francoforte, vincitrice dell'Europa League 2021/2022. La nuova edizione del secondo torneo UEFA si è sbloccata dal duopolio spagnole-inglese, dando nuova linfa al torneo. Il 2022/2023 già alle porte, che vedrà un calendario differente in virtù della presenza dei Mondiali qatarioti all'interno della stessa annata di calcio continentale per club.
Prima di Qatar 2022, infatti, verrà chiusa la fase a gironi dell'Europa League 2022/2023, così da dare modo di giocare i Mondiali, per poi cominciare la fase dei playoff, che vedrà come di consueto sia le squadre qualificate dai gruppi, sia le retrocesse dalla Champions League.
Un'Europa League che inizialmente non avrà tanti nomi top, visto e considerando come le grandissime abbiano ottenuto la qualificazione ai gironi di Champions: le favorite saranno senza dubbio le inglesi almeno inizialmente, in attesa delle retrocesse e di altre solite mine vaganti, anche fuori dai cinque tornei top.
EUROPA LEAGUE 22/23: SORTEGGI E DATE DELLE GARE
- Gironi, seconda giornata - 15 settembre
- Gironi, terza giornata - 6 ottobre
- Gironi, quarta giornata - 13 ottobre
- Gironi, quinta giornata - 27 ottobre
- Gironi, sesta giornata - 3 novembre
- Sedicesimi (sorteggio 7 novembre) - 16 e 23 febbraio (andata e ritorno)
- Ottavi (sorteggio 24 febbraio ) - 9 e 16 marzo (andata e ritorno)
- Quarti (sorteggio 17 marzo) - 13 e 20 aprile (andata e ritorno)
- Semifinali - 11 e 18 maggio (andata e ritorno)
- Finale - 31 maggio alla Puskas Arena di Budapest
EUROPA LEAGUE, I GIRONI
GRUPPO A
- Arsenal
- PSV Eindhoven
- Bodo/Glimt
- Zurigo
GRUPPO B
- Dinamo Kiev
- Rennes
- Fenerbahce
- AEK Larnaca
GRUPPO C
- Roma
- Ludogorets
- Betis
- Helsinki
GRUPPO D
- Braga
- Malmo
- Union Berlin
- Union Saint-Gilloise
GRUPPO E
- Manchester United
- Real Sociedad
- Sherif Tiraspol
- Omonia
GRUPPO F
- Lazio
- Feyenoord
- Midtjylland
- Sturm Graz
GRUPPO G
- Olympiacos
- Qarabag
- Friburgo
- Nantes
GRUPPO H
- Stella Rossa
- Monaco
- Ferencvaros
- Trabzonspor
IL CALENDARIO DELLA FASE A GIRONI
GRUPPO A
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Zurigo-Arsenal 1-2
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - PSV Eindhoven-Bodo/Glimt 1-1
GRUPPO B
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Fenerbahçe-Dinamo Kiev 2-1
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - AEK Larnaca-Rennes 1-2
GRUPPO C
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Ludogorets-Roma 2-1
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - HJK Helsinki-Betis 0-2
GRUPPO D
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Malmö-Braga 0-2
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Union Berlino-Union Saint-Gilloise 0-1
GRUPPO E
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Manchester United-Real Sociedad 0-1
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Omonia-Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0
GRUPPO F
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Lazio-Feyenoord 4-2
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Sturm Graz-Midtjylland 1-0
GRUPPO G
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Friburgo-Qarabag 2-1
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Nantes-Olympiacos 2-1
GRUPPO H
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Stella Rossa-Monaco 0-1
Giovedì 8 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Ferencvaros-Trabzonspor 3-2
2ª GIORNATA
GRUPPO A
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Arsenal-PSV Eindhoven rinviata
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Bodo/Glimt-Zurigo 2-1
GRUPPO B
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Dinamo Kiev-AEK Larnaca 0-1
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Rennes-Fenerbahçe 2-2
GRUPPO C
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Betis-Ludogorets 3-2
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Roma-HJK Helsinki 3-0
GRUPPO D
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Union Saint-Gilloise-Malmö 3-2
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Braga-Union Berlino 1-0
GRUPPO E
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Real Sociedad-Omonia 2-1
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Sheriff Tiraspol-Manchester United 0-2
GRUPPO F
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Midtjylland-Lazio 5-1
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Feyenoord-Sturm Graz 6-0
GRUPPO G
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Olympiacos-Friburgo 0-3
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Qarabag-Nantes 3-0
GRUPPO H
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Trabzonspor-Stella Rossa 2-1
Giovedì 15 settembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Monaco-Ferencvaros 0-1
3ª GIORNATA
GRUPPO A
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Zurigo-PSV Eindhoven 1-5
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Arsenal-Bodo/Glimt 3-0
GRUPPO B
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Rennes-Dinamo Kiev 2-1
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Fenerbahçe-AEK Larnaca 2-0
GRUPPO C
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - HJK Helsinki-Ludogorets 1-1
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Roma-Betis 1-2
GRUPPO D
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Malmö-Union Berlino 0-1
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Braga-Union Saint-Gilloise 1-2
GRUPPO E
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Sheriff Tiraspol-Real Sociedad 0-2
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Omonia-Manchester United 2-3
GRUPPO F
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Sturm Graz-Lazio 0-0
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Midtjylland-Feyenoord 2-2
GRUPPO G
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Friburgo-Nantes 2-0
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Olympiacos-Qarabag 0-3
GRUPPO H
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Stella Rossa-Ferencvaros 4-1
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Monaco-Trabzonspor 3-1
4ª GIORNATA
GRUPPO A
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Bodo/Glimt-Arsenal
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - PSV Eindhoven-Zurigo
GRUPPO B
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - AEK Larnaca-Fenerbahçe
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Dinamo Kiev-Rennes
GRUPPO C
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Betis-Roma
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Ludogorets-HJK Helsinki
GRUPPO D
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Union Saint-Gilloise-Braga
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Union Berlino-Malmö
GRUPPO E
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Manchester United-Omonia
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Sheriff Tiraspol-Real Sociedad
GRUPPO F
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Feyenoord-Midtjylland
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Lazio-Sturm Graz
GRUPPO G
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Nantes-Friburgo
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Qarabag-Olympiacos
GRUPPO H
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Trabzonspor-Monaco
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Ferencvaros-Stella Rossa
5ª GIORNATA
GRUPPO A
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Zurigo-Bodo/Glimt
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - PSV Eindhoven-Arsenal
GRUPPO B
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - AEK Larnaca-Dinamo Kiev
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Fenerbahçe-Rennes
GRUPPO C
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Ludogorets-Betis
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - HJK Helsinki-Roma
GRUPPO D
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Malmö-Union Saint-Gilloise
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Union Berlino-Braga
GRUPPO E
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Manchester United-Sheriff Tiraspol
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Omonia-Real Sociedad
GRUPPO F
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 18.45 - Lazio-Midtjylland
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Sturm Graz-Feyenoord
GRUPPO G
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Friburgo-Olympiacos
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Nantes-Qarabag
GRUPPO H
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Stella Rossa-Trabzonspor
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022, ore 21.00 - Ferencvaros-Monaco
6ª GIORNATA
GRUPPO A
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Arsenal-Zurigo
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Bodo/Glimt-PSV Eindhoven
GRUPPO B
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Dinamo Kiev-Fenerbahçe
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Rennes-AEK Larnaca
GRUPPO C
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Betis-HJK Helsinki
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Roma-Ludogorets
GRUPPO D
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Union Saint-Gilloise-Union Berlino
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 21.00 - Braga-Malmö
GRUPPO E
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Real Sociedad-Manchester United
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Sheriff Tiraspol-Omonia
GRUPPO F
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Midtjylland-Sturm Graz
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Feyenoord-Lazio
GRUPPO G
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Olympiacos-Nantes
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Qarabag-Friburgo
GRUPPO H
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Trabzonspor-Ferencvaros
Giovedì 3 novembre 2022, ore 18.45 - Monaco-Stella Rossa
DOVE VEDERE L'EUROPA LEAGUE IN TV E STREAMING
Anche per il 2022/2023, l'Europa League sarà visibile sia su Sky che su DAZN. Senza abbonamenti ad una delle due, le gare di Roma o Lazio, alternate a quelle della Fiorentina in Conference League, potranno essere viste in qualche occasione, ma non sempre, in chiaro su Tv8.