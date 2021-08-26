Calendario Champions League 2021-2022: gironi e tabellone
Champions League 2021/2022, chi vincerà? A maggio 2021 è stato il Chelsea di Tuchel ad avere la meglio sul Manchester City di Guardiola, in un derby inglese tiratissimo ma conquistato dalla formazione dei Blues. Nuova edizione: in campo quattro italiane, ovvero Juventus, Inter, Milan e Atalanta.
CALENDARIO GIRONI CHAMPIONS 2021/2022
- 14 e 15 settembre (prima giornata)
- 28 e 29 settembre (seconda giornata)
- 19 e 20 ottobre (terza giornata)
- 2 e 3 novembre (quarta giornata)
- 23 e 24 novembre (quinta giornata)
- 7 e 8 dicembre (sesta giornata)
CALENDARIO OTTAVI CHAMPIONS 2021-2022
- Andata: 15-16, 22-23 febbraio 2021
- Ritorno: 8-9, 15-16 marzo 2021
CALENDARIO QUARTI CHAMPIONS 2021-2022
- Andata: 5-6 aprile 2021
- Ritorno 12-13 aprile 2021
CALENDARIO SEMIFINALI CHAMPIONS 2021-2022
- Andata 26-27 aprile 2021
- Ritorno 3-4 maggio 2021
FINALE CHAMPIONS 2021-2022
- 28 maggio 2022 - (Stadio San Pietroburgo, San Pietroburgo)
CALENDARIO E RISULTATI FASE A GIRONI CHAMPIONS 2021/2022
GIRONE A
- Manchester City, 0 punti
- PSG, 0
- Lipsia, 0
- Bruges, 0
GIRONE B
- Atletico Madrid, 0 punti
- Liverpool, 0
- Besiktas, 0
- Ajax, 0
GIRONE C
- Borussia Dortmund, 0 punti
- Sporting Lisbona, 0
- Ajax, 0
- Benfica, 0
GIRONE D
- Inter, 0 punti
- Real Madrid, 0
- Shakhtar Donetsk, 0
- Sheriff Tiraspol, 0
GIRONE E
- Barcellona, 0 punti
- Bayern Monaco, 0
- Benfica, 0
- Dinamo Kiev, 0
GIRONE F
- Manchester United, 0 punti
- Villarreal, 0
- Atalanta, 0
- Young Boys, 0
GIRONE G
- Lille, 0 punti
- Siviglia, 0
- Salisburgo, 0
- Wolfsburg, 0
GIRONE H
- Chelsea, 0 punti
- Juventus, 0
- Malmo, 0
- Zenit San Pietroburgo, 0