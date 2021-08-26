UEFA Champions League

Calendario Champions League 2021-2022: gironi e tabellone

Francesco Schirru
Ultimo aggiornamento
Il calendario completo della Champions League 2021-2022: fase a gironi, eliminazione diretta e tabellone.

Champions League 2021/2022, chi vincerà? A maggio 2021 è stato il Chelsea di Tuchel ad avere la meglio sul Manchester City di Guardiola, in un derby inglese tiratissimo ma conquistato dalla formazione dei Blues. Nuova edizione: in campo quattro italiane, ovvero Juventus, Inter, Milan e Atalanta.

CALENDARIO GIRONI CHAMPIONS 2021/2022

  • 14 e 15 settembre (prima giornata)
  • 28 e 29 settembre (seconda giornata)
  • 19 e 20 ottobre (terza giornata)
  • 2 e 3 novembre (quarta giornata)
  • 23 e 24 novembre (quinta giornata)
  • 7 e 8 dicembre (sesta giornata)

CALENDARIO OTTAVI CHAMPIONS 2021-2022

  • Andata: 15-16, 22-23 febbraio 2021
  • Ritorno: 8-9, 15-16 marzo 2021

CALENDARIO QUARTI CHAMPIONS 2021-2022

  • Andata: 5-6 aprile 2021
  • Ritorno 12-13 aprile 2021

CALENDARIO SEMIFINALI CHAMPIONS 2021-2022

  • Andata 26-27 aprile 2021
  • Ritorno 3-4 maggio 2021

FINALE CHAMPIONS 2021-2022

  • 28 maggio 2022 - (Stadio San Pietroburgo, San Pietroburgo)

CALENDARIO E RISULTATI FASE A GIRONI CHAMPIONS 2021/2022

GIRONE A

  1. Manchester City, 0 punti
  2. PSG, 0
  3. Lipsia, 0
  4. Bruges, 0

GIRONE B

  1. Atletico Madrid, 0 punti
  2. Liverpool, 0
  3. Besiktas, 0
  4. Ajax, 0

GIRONE C

  1. Borussia Dortmund, 0 punti
  2. Sporting Lisbona, 0
  3. Ajax, 0
  4. Benfica, 0

GIRONE D

  1. Inter, 0 punti
  2. Real Madrid, 0
  3. Shakhtar Donetsk, 0
  4. Sheriff Tiraspol, 0

GIRONE E

  1. Barcellona, 0 punti
  2. Bayern Monaco, 0
  3. Benfica, 0
  4. Dinamo Kiev, 0

GIRONE F

  1. Manchester United, 0 punti
  2. Villarreal, 0
  3. Atalanta, 0
  4. Young Boys, 0

GIRONE G

  1. Lille, 0 punti
  2. Siviglia, 0
  3. Salisburgo, 0
  4. Wolfsburg, 0

GIRONE H

  1. Chelsea, 0 punti
  2. Juventus, 0
  3. Malmo, 0
  4. Zenit San Pietroburgo, 0