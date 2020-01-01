Champions League

Calendario Champions League 2020-2021: gironi e tabellone

Redazione Goal Italia
Ultimo aggiornamento
Champions League draw
UEFA
Il calendario completo della Champions League 2020-2021: fase a gironi e tabellone.

La Champions League 2020-2021 prende il via con la fase a gironi, che vedrà impegnate quattro italiane: Juventus, Inter, Lazio e Atalanta.

Di seguito il calendario completo della Champions League 2020-2021 e il calendario delle italiane: data e ora di tutte le partite della fase a gironi.

CALENDARIO FASE A GIRONI CHAMPIONS 2020-2021

GIRONE A

Altre squadre

    Bayern
    Atletico Madrid
    Salisburgo
    Lokomotiv Mosca

    Salisburgo-Lokomotiv Mosca (21 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Bayern Monaco-Atletico Madrid (21 ottobre, ore 21)

    Lokomotiv Mosca-Bayern Monaco (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Atletico Madrid-Salisburgo (27 ottobre ore 21)

    Lokomotiv Mosca-Atletico Madrid (3 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Salisburgo-Bayern Monaco (3 novembre, ore 21)

    Bayern Monaco-Salisburgo (25 novembre, ore 21)

    Atletico Madrid-Lokomotiv Mosca (25 novembre, ore 21)

    Lokomotiv Mosca-Salisburgo (1 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    Atletico Madrid-Bayern Monaco (1 dicembre, ore 21)

    Bayern Monaco-Lokomotiv Mosca (9 dicembre, ore 21)

    Salisburgo-Atletico Madrid (9 dicembre, ore 21)

    GIRONE B

    Real Madrid
    Shakhtar
    Inter
    Borussia Moenchengladbach

    Real Madrid-Shakhtar Donetsk (21 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Inter-Borussia Moenchengladbach (21 ottobre, ore 21)

    Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Borussia Moenchengladbach-Real Madrid (27 ottobre, ore 21)

    Shakhtar Donetsk-Borussia Moenchengladbach (3 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Real Madrid-Inter (3 novembre, ore 21)

    Borussia Moenchengladbach-Shakhtar Donetsk (25 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Inter-Real Madrid (25 novembre, ore 21)

    Shakhtar Donetsk-Real Madrid (1 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    Borussia Moenchengladbach-Inter (1 dicembre, ore 21)

    Real Madrid-Borussia Moenchengladbach (9 dicembre, ore 21)

    Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk (9 dicembre, ore 21)

    GIRONE C

    Porto
    Manchester City
    Olympiacos
    Marsiglia

    Manchester City-Porto (21 ottobre, ore 21)

    Olympiacos-Marsiglia (21 ottobre, ore 21)

    Porto-Olympiacos (27 ottobre, ore 21)

    Marsiglia-Manchester City (27 ottobre, ore 21)

    Manchester City-Olympiacos (3 novembre, ore 21)

    Porto-Marsiglia (3 novembre, ore 21)

    Olympiacos-Manchester City (25 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Marsiglia-Porto (25 novembre, ore 21)

    Porto-Manchester City (1 dicembre, ore 21)

    Marsiglia-Olympiacos (1 dicembre, ore 21)

    Manchester City-Marsiglia (9 dicembre, ore 21)

    Olympiacos-Porto (9 dicembre, ore 21)

    GIRONE D

    Liverpool
    Ajax
    Atalanta
    Midtjylland

    Ajax-Liverpool (21 ottobre, ore 21)

    Midtjylland-Atalanta (21 ottobre, ore 21)

    Liverpool-Midtjylland (27 ottobre, ore 21)

    Atalanta-Ajax (27 ottobre, ore 21)

    Midtjylland-Ajax (3 novembre, ore 21)

    Atalanta-Liverpool (3 novembre, ore 21)

    Liverpool-Atalanta (25 novembre, ore 21)

    Ajax-Midtjylland (25 novembre, ore 21)

    Liverpool-Ajax (1 dicembre, ore 21)

    Atalanta-Midtjylland (1 dicembre, ore 21)

    Ajax-Atalanta (9 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    Midtjylland-Liverpool (9 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    GIRONE E

    Siviglia
    Chelsea
    Krasnodar
    Rennes

    Chelsea-Siviglia (20 ottobre, ore 21)

    Rennes-Krasnodar (20 ottobre, ore 21)

    Krasnodar-Chelsea (28 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Siviglia-Rennes (28 ottobre, ore 21)

    Siviglia-Krasnodar (4 novembre, ore 21)

    Chelsea-Rennes (4 novembre, ore 21)

    Krasnodar-Siviglia (24 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Rennes-Chelsea (24 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Krasnodar-Rennes (2 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    Siviglia-Chelsea (2 dicembre, ore 21)

    Chelsea-Krasnodar (8 dicembre, ore 21)

    Rennes-Siviglia (8 dicembre, ore 21)

    GIRONE F

    Zenit
    Borussia Dortmund
    Lazio
    Club Brugge

    Zenit-Club Brugge (20 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Lazio-Borussia Dortmund (20 ottobre, ore 21)

    Borussia Dortmund-Zenit (28 ottobre, ore 21)

    Club Brugge-Lazio (28 ottobre, ore 21)

    Zenit-Lazio (4 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Club Brugge-Borussia Dortmund (4 novembre, ore 21)

    Borussia Dortmund-Club Brugge (24 novembre, ore 21)

    Lazio-Zenit (24 novembre, ore 21)

    Borussia Dortmund-Lazio (2 dicembre, ore 21)

    Club Brugge-Zenit (2 dicembre, ore 21)

    Zenit-Borussia Dortmund (8 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    Lazio-Club Brugge (8 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    GIRONE G

    Juventus
    Barcellona
    Dinamo Kiev
    Ferencvaros

    Dinamo Kiev-Juventus (20 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Barcellona-Ferencvaros (20 ottobre, ore 21)

    Juventus-Barcellona (28 ottobre, ore 21)

    Ferencvaros-Dinamo Kiev (28 ottobre, ore 21)

    Barcellona-Dinamo Kiev (4 novembre, ore 21)

    Ferencvaros-Juventus (4 novembre, ore 21)

    Juventus-Ferencvaros (24 novembre, ore 21)

    Dinamo Kiev-Barcellona (24 novembre, ore 21)

    Juventus-Dinamo Kiev (2 dicembre, ore 21)

    Ferencvaros-Barcellona (2 dicembre, ore 21)

    Barcellona-Juventus (8 dicembre, ore 21)

    Dinamo Kiev-Ferencvaros (8 dicembre, ore 21)

    GIRONE H

    Paris Saint-Germain
    Manchester United
    Lipsia
    Istanbul Basaksehir

    PSG-Manchester United (20 ottobre, ore 21)

    Lipsia-Istanbul Basaksehir (20 ottobre, ore 21)

    Istanbul Basaksehir-PSG (28 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Manchester United-Lipsia (28 ottobre, ore 21)

    Istanbul Basaksehir-Manchester United (4 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Lipsia-PSG (4 novembre, ore 21)

    PSG-Lipsia (24 novembre, ore 21)

    Manchester United-Istanbul Basaksehir (24 novembre, ore 21)

    Istanbul Basaksehir-Lipsia (2 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    Manchester United-PSG (2 dicembre, ore 21)

    PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir (8 dicembre, ore 21)

    Lipsia-Manchester United (8 dicembre, ore 21)

    CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS JUVENTUS

    Dinamo Kiev-Juventus (20 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Juventus-Barcellona (28 ottobre, ore 21)

    Ferencvaros-Juventus (4 novembre, ore 21)

    Juventus-Ferencvaros (24 novembre, ore 21)

    Juventus-Dinamo Kiev (2 dicembre, ore 21)

    Barcellona-Juventus (8 dicembre, ore 21)

    CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS INTER

    Inter-Borussia Moenchengladbach (21 ottobre, ore 21)

    Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)

    Real Madrid-Inter (3 novembre, ore 21)

    Inter-Real Madrid (25 novembre, ore 21)

    Borussia Moenchengladbach-Inter (1 dicembre, ore 21)

    Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk (9 dicembre, ore 21)

    CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LAZIO

    Lazio-Borussia Dortmund (20 ottobre, ore 21)

    Club Brugge-Lazio (28 ottobre, ore 21)

    Zenit-Lazio (4 novembre, ore 18.55)

    Lazio-Zenit (24 novembre, ore 21)

    Borussia Dortmund-Lazio (2 dicembre, ore 21)

    Lazio-Club Brugge (8 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS ATALANTA

    Midtjylland-Atalanta (21 ottobre, ore 21)

    Atalanta-Ajax (27 ottobre, ore 21)

    Atalanta-Liverpool (3 novembre, ore 21)

    Liverpool-Atalanta (25 novembre, ore 21)

    Atalanta-Midtjylland (1 dicembre, ore 21)

    Ajax-Atalanta (9 dicembre, ore 18.55)

    CALENDARIO OTTAVI CHAMPIONS 2020-2021

    • Andata: 16-17, 23-24 febbraio 2021
    • Ritorno: 9-10, 16-17 marzo 2021

    CALENDARIO QUARTI CHAMPIONS 2020-2021

    • Andata: 6-7 aprile 2021
    • Ritorno 13-14 aprile 2021

    CALENDARIO SEMIFINALI CHAMPIONS 2020-2021

    • Andata 27-28 aprile 2021
    • Ritorno 4-5 maggio 2021

    FINALE CHAMPIONS 2020-2021

    • 29 maggio 2021 - (Stadio Ataturk, Istanbul)

