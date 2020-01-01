Calendario Champions League 2020-2021: gironi e tabellone
La Champions League 2020-2021 prende il via con la fase a gironi, che vedrà impegnate quattro italiane: Juventus, Inter, Lazio e Atalanta.
Di seguito il calendario completo della Champions League 2020-2021 e il calendario delle italiane: data e ora di tutte le partite della fase a gironi.
- Calendario Champions Juventus
- Calendario Champions Inter
- Calendario Champions Lazio
- Calendario Champions Atalanta
CALENDARIO FASE A GIRONI CHAMPIONS 2020-2021
GIRONE A
Bayern
Atletico Madrid
Salisburgo
Lokomotiv Mosca
Salisburgo-Lokomotiv Mosca (21 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Bayern Monaco-Atletico Madrid (21 ottobre, ore 21)
Lokomotiv Mosca-Bayern Monaco (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Atletico Madrid-Salisburgo (27 ottobre ore 21)
Lokomotiv Mosca-Atletico Madrid (3 novembre, ore 18.55)
Salisburgo-Bayern Monaco (3 novembre, ore 21)
Bayern Monaco-Salisburgo (25 novembre, ore 21)
Atletico Madrid-Lokomotiv Mosca (25 novembre, ore 21)
Lokomotiv Mosca-Salisburgo (1 dicembre, ore 18.55)
Atletico Madrid-Bayern Monaco (1 dicembre, ore 21)
Bayern Monaco-Lokomotiv Mosca (9 dicembre, ore 21)
Salisburgo-Atletico Madrid (9 dicembre, ore 21)
GIRONE B
Real Madrid
Shakhtar
Inter
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Real Madrid-Shakhtar Donetsk (21 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Inter-Borussia Moenchengladbach (21 ottobre, ore 21)
Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Borussia Moenchengladbach-Real Madrid (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Shakhtar Donetsk-Borussia Moenchengladbach (3 novembre, ore 18.55)
Real Madrid-Inter (3 novembre, ore 21)
Borussia Moenchengladbach-Shakhtar Donetsk (25 novembre, ore 18.55)
Inter-Real Madrid (25 novembre, ore 21)
Shakhtar Donetsk-Real Madrid (1 dicembre, ore 18.55)
Borussia Moenchengladbach-Inter (1 dicembre, ore 21)
Real Madrid-Borussia Moenchengladbach (9 dicembre, ore 21)
Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk (9 dicembre, ore 21)
GIRONE C
Porto
Manchester City
Olympiacos
Marsiglia
Manchester City-Porto (21 ottobre, ore 21)
Olympiacos-Marsiglia (21 ottobre, ore 21)
Porto-Olympiacos (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Marsiglia-Manchester City (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Manchester City-Olympiacos (3 novembre, ore 21)
Porto-Marsiglia (3 novembre, ore 21)
Olympiacos-Manchester City (25 novembre, ore 18.55)
Marsiglia-Porto (25 novembre, ore 21)
Porto-Manchester City (1 dicembre, ore 21)
Marsiglia-Olympiacos (1 dicembre, ore 21)
Manchester City-Marsiglia (9 dicembre, ore 21)
Olympiacos-Porto (9 dicembre, ore 21)
GIRONE D
Liverpool
Ajax
Atalanta
Midtjylland
Ajax-Liverpool (21 ottobre, ore 21)
Midtjylland-Atalanta (21 ottobre, ore 21)
Liverpool-Midtjylland (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Atalanta-Ajax (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Midtjylland-Ajax (3 novembre, ore 21)
Atalanta-Liverpool (3 novembre, ore 21)
Liverpool-Atalanta (25 novembre, ore 21)
Ajax-Midtjylland (25 novembre, ore 21)
Liverpool-Ajax (1 dicembre, ore 21)
Atalanta-Midtjylland (1 dicembre, ore 21)
Ajax-Atalanta (9 dicembre, ore 18.55)
Midtjylland-Liverpool (9 dicembre, ore 18.55)
GIRONE E
Siviglia
Chelsea
Krasnodar
Rennes
Chelsea-Siviglia (20 ottobre, ore 21)
Rennes-Krasnodar (20 ottobre, ore 21)
Krasnodar-Chelsea (28 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Siviglia-Rennes (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Siviglia-Krasnodar (4 novembre, ore 21)
Chelsea-Rennes (4 novembre, ore 21)
Krasnodar-Siviglia (24 novembre, ore 18.55)
Rennes-Chelsea (24 novembre, ore 18.55)
Krasnodar-Rennes (2 dicembre, ore 18.55)
Siviglia-Chelsea (2 dicembre, ore 21)
Chelsea-Krasnodar (8 dicembre, ore 21)
Rennes-Siviglia (8 dicembre, ore 21)
GIRONE F
Zenit
Borussia Dortmund
Lazio
Club Brugge
Zenit-Club Brugge (20 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Lazio-Borussia Dortmund (20 ottobre, ore 21)
Borussia Dortmund-Zenit (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Club Brugge-Lazio (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Zenit-Lazio (4 novembre, ore 18.55)
Club Brugge-Borussia Dortmund (4 novembre, ore 21)
Borussia Dortmund-Club Brugge (24 novembre, ore 21)
Lazio-Zenit (24 novembre, ore 21)
Borussia Dortmund-Lazio (2 dicembre, ore 21)
Club Brugge-Zenit (2 dicembre, ore 21)
Zenit-Borussia Dortmund (8 dicembre, ore 18.55)
Lazio-Club Brugge (8 dicembre, ore 18.55)
GIRONE G
Juventus
Barcellona
Dinamo Kiev
Ferencvaros
Dinamo Kiev-Juventus (20 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Barcellona-Ferencvaros (20 ottobre, ore 21)
Juventus-Barcellona (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Ferencvaros-Dinamo Kiev (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Barcellona-Dinamo Kiev (4 novembre, ore 21)
Ferencvaros-Juventus (4 novembre, ore 21)
Juventus-Ferencvaros (24 novembre, ore 21)
Dinamo Kiev-Barcellona (24 novembre, ore 21)
Juventus-Dinamo Kiev (2 dicembre, ore 21)
Ferencvaros-Barcellona (2 dicembre, ore 21)
Barcellona-Juventus (8 dicembre, ore 21)
Dinamo Kiev-Ferencvaros (8 dicembre, ore 21)
GIRONE H
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
Lipsia
Istanbul Basaksehir
PSG-Manchester United (20 ottobre, ore 21)
Lipsia-Istanbul Basaksehir (20 ottobre, ore 21)
Istanbul Basaksehir-PSG (28 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Manchester United-Lipsia (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Istanbul Basaksehir-Manchester United (4 novembre, ore 18.55)
Lipsia-PSG (4 novembre, ore 21)
PSG-Lipsia (24 novembre, ore 21)
Manchester United-Istanbul Basaksehir (24 novembre, ore 21)
Istanbul Basaksehir-Lipsia (2 dicembre, ore 18.55)
Manchester United-PSG (2 dicembre, ore 21)
PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir (8 dicembre, ore 21)
Lipsia-Manchester United (8 dicembre, ore 21)
CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS JUVENTUS
Dinamo Kiev-Juventus (20 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Juventus-Barcellona (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Ferencvaros-Juventus (4 novembre, ore 21)
Juventus-Ferencvaros (24 novembre, ore 21)
Juventus-Dinamo Kiev (2 dicembre, ore 21)
Barcellona-Juventus (8 dicembre, ore 21)
CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS INTER
Inter-Borussia Moenchengladbach (21 ottobre, ore 21)
Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Real Madrid-Inter (3 novembre, ore 21)
Inter-Real Madrid (25 novembre, ore 21)
Borussia Moenchengladbach-Inter (1 dicembre, ore 21)
Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk (9 dicembre, ore 21)
CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LAZIO
Lazio-Borussia Dortmund (20 ottobre, ore 21)
Club Brugge-Lazio (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Zenit-Lazio (4 novembre, ore 18.55)
Lazio-Zenit (24 novembre, ore 21)
Borussia Dortmund-Lazio (2 dicembre, ore 21)
Lazio-Club Brugge (8 dicembre, ore 18.55)
CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS ATALANTA
Midtjylland-Atalanta (21 ottobre, ore 21)
Atalanta-Ajax (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Atalanta-Liverpool (3 novembre, ore 21)
Liverpool-Atalanta (25 novembre, ore 21)
Atalanta-Midtjylland (1 dicembre, ore 21)
Ajax-Atalanta (9 dicembre, ore 18.55)
CALENDARIO OTTAVI CHAMPIONS 2020-2021
- Andata: 16-17, 23-24 febbraio 2021
- Ritorno: 9-10, 16-17 marzo 2021
CALENDARIO QUARTI CHAMPIONS 2020-2021
- Andata: 6-7 aprile 2021
- Ritorno 13-14 aprile 2021
CALENDARIO SEMIFINALI CHAMPIONS 2020-2021
- Andata 27-28 aprile 2021
- Ritorno 4-5 maggio 2021
FINALE CHAMPIONS 2020-2021
- 29 maggio 2021 - (Stadio Ataturk, Istanbul)