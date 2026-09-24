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Bundesliga

Bundesliga - Generale

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Bundesliga, calendario e risultati

sabato 19 settembre
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
RB Lipsia badge
RB Lipsia
RBL
0
FIN
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Elversberg badge
Elversberg
ELV
0
FIN
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
3
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
FIN
giovedì 8 ottobre
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Werder Brema badge
Werder Brema
SVW
venerdì 9 ottobre
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
Amburgo badge
Amburgo
HSV
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
VfB Stoccarda badge
VfB Stoccarda
VFB
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Classifiche

Pos SquadraGVPSGFGS+/-Pt.Forma
1Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund440092712
V
V
V
V
2Bayern Monaco crestBayern Monaco43101421210
V
V
D
V
3Friburgo crestFriburgo4310123910
D
V
V
V
4Augsburg crestAugsburg421111657
S
D
V
V
5Bayer Leverkusen crestBayer Leverkusen421110557
V
D
V
S
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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