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Bundesliga
Bundesliga - Generale
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Bundesliga, calendario e risultati
Altro
sabato 19 settembre
giovedì 8 ottobre
venerdì 9 ottobre
Pubblicità
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Classifiche
Altro
|Pos
|Squadra
|G
|V
|P
|S
|GF
|GS
|+/-
|Pt.
|Forma
|1
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|12
|2
|Bayern Monaco
|4
|3
|1
|0
|14
|2
|12
|10
|3
|Friburgo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|10
|4
|Augsburg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|7
|5
|Bayer Leverkusen
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|7