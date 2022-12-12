Women's FA Cup fourth round draw: Chelsea face Liverpool, Arsenal take on Leeds or Stoke

Women's FA Cup champions Chelsea will take on newly-promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of this year's competition.

Reigning champions take on Liverpool

Arsenal to face Stoke or Leeds

Man City host Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? The draw for the next round of the competition was made on Monday and sees the London giants take on last season's women's Championship winners. Liverpool caused an upset when the pair met on the opening day of the WSL season back in September, winning 2-1. Meanwhile, Arsenal will face either Stoke or Leeds while Manchester City will meet one of Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United will visit Blackburn or Sunderland.

Women's FA Cup fourth round draw in full

Date Match TV channel Jan 29 Man City vs Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Coventry United vs Hashtag United BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Arsenal vs Leeds United or Stoke City BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Liverpool Feds or West Brom vs Brighton BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Peterborough or Durham vs Crystal Palace or Watford BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Blackburn or Sunderland vs Man Utd BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Leicester vs Reading BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Chelsea vs Liverpool BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Wimbledon or Gillingham vs Charlton or MK Dons BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Bristol vs Oxford BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Burnley or Norwich vs Cardiff BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Everton vs Birmingham or Huddersfield BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Aston Villa vs Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Ipswich vs Lewes or London Bees BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Wolves vs West Ham BBC/Red button/iPlayer Jan 29 Tottenham vs London City Lionesses or Portsmouth BBC/Red button/iPlayer

WHO WON THE WOMEN'S FA CUP IN 2021-22

Chelsea are the FA Cup's defending champions, having beaten Manchester City in the final last season. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes before Sam Kerr scored the winning goal in extra time - her second of the match. The win sealed the double for the Blues as they also won the FA WSL and reached the final of the League Cup, losing to 3-1 to City in that final.