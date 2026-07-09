World Cup - Quarter Finals Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Belgium will kick-off at Jul 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Spain vs Belgium is available to watch in the United States on FOX and Telemundo. Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain and Belgium meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, July 10 in a 2026 World Cup quarter-final that pits the tournament's most defensively stubborn side against one of its most explosive attacking forces.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain arrive in Southern California having not conceded a single goal across five World Cup matches. Goalkeeper Unai Simón has set a new tournament record for consecutive minutes without being beaten, and La Roja's route to the last eight — which included a 3-0 demolition of Austria and a stoppage-time 1-0 victory over Portugal via Mikel Merino — has been defined by control, composure, and tactical discipline.

Belgium's journey has been noisier and more erratic, but Rudi Garcia's side arrive with serious momentum. After drawing their opening two group games against Egypt and Iran, they found their rhythm with a 5-1 win over New Zealand, survived a 3-2 extra-time scare against Senegal, and then produced a statement 4-1 dismantling of tournament co-hosts USA in Seattle to reach the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils carry an 18-match unbeaten run into this fixture and have scored 12 goals across their last three matches alone. Their attack, built around the pace of Jérémy Doku, the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne, and the physical presence of Romelu Lukaku, represents the sternest examination Spain's defence has faced at this tournament.

The absence of midfield anchor Amadou Onana, ruled out for the remainder of the competition with an ACL injury suffered against the USA, is a significant blow for Belgium. Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin will need to fill that void against a Spain midfield featuring Rodri, Pedri, and Dani Olmo.

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal leads their scoring charts with four goals, and Lamine Yamal's width will be central to how De la Fuente looks to stretch Belgium's defensive shape and create the openings that have undone opponents throughout this campaign.

For everything you need to watch this quarter-final live, the TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Spain vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report ahead of the quarter-final. No probable starting lineup has been announced, though winger Nico Williams has been managing a minor knock and his availability will be monitored. Marcos Llorente is pushing for a starting berth at right-back. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia faces a more pressing selection concern. Midfield enforcer Amadou Onana has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after suffering an ACL injury during the win over the United States. Defender Zeno Debast is subject to a late fitness test. No confirmed starting lineup has been released, though Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start in a central role. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 24 A. Onana

Form

Spain have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, all at this World Cup. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16, settled by Mikel Merino's stoppage-time finish. Earlier results include a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and a 3-0 defeat of Austria. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde in the group stage. Spain have scored eight goals and conceded none across those five matches, keeping a clean sheet in every game at this tournament.

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five fixtures, also all at this World Cup. Their most recent match was the 4-1 win over the USA in Seattle, with De Ketelaere, Vanaken, and Lukaku among the scorers. They beat New Zealand 5-1 and edged Senegal 3-2 in extra time during the knockouts, with draws against Iran and Egypt preceding that run. Belgium have scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting in the provided dataset came in a September 2016 international friendly, when Spain won 2-0 with Belgium as the nominal home side. Prior to that, Spain beat Belgium 5-0 in a 2009 World Cup qualifier in Madrid, having also won 2-1 in Brussels during the October 2008 qualifying campaign. Across the five matches listed, Spain have won all five, scoring 11 goals and conceding one.

Standings

Belgium finished top of Group G at this World Cup, while Spain won Group H to reach the quarter-finals as group winners from their side of the bracket.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: