World Cup - Quarter Finals Miami Stadium

Today's game between Norway and England will kick-off at Jul 11, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Norway vs England is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Norway and England meet in Miami for a place in the World Cup semi-finals, with Staale Solbakken's side looking to extend one of the tournament's great stories and Thomas Tuchel's men determined to keep their own title ambitions alive.

Erling Haaland has been the central figure in Norway's run to the last eight. The Manchester City striker scored a late brace to dump Brazil out in the round of 16, a result he has described as still feeling surreal. He scored in both group stage matches against Iraq and Senegal, then delivered the winner against Ivory Coast in the last 32. His record in qualifying, 16 goals across eight matches, set the tone.

But Norway are not a one-man operation. Solbakken has built a squad with genuine depth and collective quality, and their ability to grind out results — including a 1-2 win over Brazil and a 1-2 victory against Ivory Coast — shows a team that knows how to win ugly when required.

England arrive in Miami having beaten Mexico 3-2 in their last-16 tie, though the win came at a cost. Thomas Tuchel's squad has been hit by a sickness bug in camp, with Declan Rice missing two successive training sessions and his availability for Saturday's match in serious doubt. Jarell Quansah is also suspended, leaving Tuchel with decisions to make at right-back, where Reece James, Djed Spence, and Ezri Konsa are all options.

Jude Bellingham has been the creative heartbeat of England's campaign, while Harry Kane has been in the form of his life, making a mockery of past criticism about his performances at major tournaments. Kane's goals and Bellingham's drive give England a threat to match anything Norway can offer.

Former Norway international John Arne Riise has backed Haaland to overpower England's defence, while ex-Three Lions defender Des Walker has been wrestling publicly with the question of how to stop the striker. It is the fixture's defining tactical puzzle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs England live, including TV channel and live stream options in the United States.

How to watch Norway vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Staale Solbakken has not confirmed a probable lineup for Norway, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported in the camp ahead of the quarter-final. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Thomas Tuchel faces a more pressing set of concerns with England. Declan Rice has missed two consecutive training sessions due to a sickness bug that has spread through the squad, leaving his participation in serious doubt. Jarell Quansah serves a two-match suspension, creating a vacancy at right-back that Reece James, Djed Spence, and Ezri Konsa are competing to fill. Marc Guehi is also managing a knock picked up during the Mexico game. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates are expected before kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 14 J. Henderson

26 J. Quansah

Form

Norway head into the quarter-final with four wins from their last five World Cup matches, their only defeat coming against France, who beat them 4-1 in the group stage. They have recovered emphatically since, beating Senegal 3-2, Ivory Coast 1-2, and Brazil 1-2 in the round of 16. Across those five matches, Norway have scored 10 goals and conceded 10, though their most recent performances suggest a tightening defensive structure.

England have been even more consistent, winning four and drawing one of their last five. Their solitary dropped points came in a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage. They beat Croatia 4-2, Panama 2-0, DR Congo 2-1, and most recently Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16. England have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures and conceded five, with their attack showing no signs of slowing.

Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 1 - 0 Norway

Norway 0 - 1 England 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited in recent history. England beat Norway 1-0 in a friendly in September 2014, the most recent meeting between the sides. Before that, Norway hosted England in May 2012, with the Three Lions winning 1-0 away. England have won both of the last two encounters, though neither match carried competitive stakes.

Standings

Norway finished second in Group I, while England topped Group L to advance to the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: