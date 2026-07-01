World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Austria will kick-off at Jul 2, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Spain vs Austria is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Spain face Austria in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, with Luis de la Fuente's side looking to carry their group-stage momentum into the knockout rounds.

Spain topped Group H without conceding a single goal, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 before a 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde. They arrive in the last 32 as one of the tournament's most composed sides, blending Barcelona's club cohesion with individual quality across the pitch.

Lamine Yamal has been the standout figure. The teenager has embraced the pressure of leading Spain's attack, confirming he is ready to play the full 90 minutes in the knockout stage after his minutes were carefully managed during the group phase.

Austria's route here was far less straightforward. They beat Jordan 3-1, lost 2-0 to Argentina, then needed a 94th-minute equaliser from Sasa Kalajdzic to draw 3-3 with Algeria and squeeze through in second place in Group J. It is their first appearance in a World Cup knockout stage since 1954.

Ralf Rangnick's side leans heavily on experience. Marcel Sabitzer, who won his 100th cap against Argentina, is the engine of everything Austria do, while Marko Arnautovic brings 134 caps of knowhow to the forward line.

The winner advances to the Round of 16, where either Portugal or Croatia awaits. For Spain, the prize is another step toward a second World Cup title. For Austria, it would be the most significant result in a generation.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Spain vs Austria live, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente is without Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, and Victor Munoz through injury. The projected XI has Unai Simon in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, and Marcos Llorente in defence. Rodri, Pedri, and Mikel Merino are set to occupy the midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alejandro Baena leading the attack. Yamal has confirmed he is fit to start and ready to play 90 minutes.

Ralf Rangnick has no injuries or suspensions to report. Alexander Schlager starts in goal behind a back four of Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, and Phillipp Mwene. Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, and Xaver Schlager are set to operate in midfield, with Nicolas Seiwald and Marko Arnautovic completing the projected XI.

Form

Spain have won three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Uruguay in the World Cup group stage, with Alex Baena scoring the only goal. Earlier in the tournament, they were dominant in a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Across the five games, Spain have scored nine goals and conceded two, keeping two clean sheets.

Austria have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match ended 3-3 against Algeria in a dramatic group-stage finale. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Argentina but beat Jordan 3-1. Their two friendly wins, 1-0 against Tunisia and 1-0 against South Korea, round out a run that shows they can grind out results when needed.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly in November 2009, when Spain won 5-1 in Vienna. Before that, Spain beat Austria 4-0 in a World Cup qualification match in September 2001. The only draw across the three recorded meetings was a 1-1 stalemate in October 2000, also in Vienna during the same qualification campaign. Spain have won twice and drawn once across those three fixtures, scoring ten goals to Austria's three.

Standings

Spain finished first in Group H, while Austria qualified from Group J in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: