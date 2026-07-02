World Cup - Final Stage Toronto Stadium

Today's game between Portugal and Croatia will kick-off at Jul 2, 2026, 7:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Portugal vs Croatia is available to watch in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options across Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One.

Portugal and Croatia meet at Toronto Stadium in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with kick-off set for 19:00 ET on July 2. Two of European football's most decorated nations collide in a single-elimination tie that offers no margin for error.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal finished second in Group K with five points, going unbeaten across three matches. Their group campaign included a 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan, though a goalless draw with Colombia in their final group game meant they enter the knockout rounds with questions still hanging over their attacking rhythm.

Croatia arrive at this fixture with momentum. Zlatko Dalic's side recovered from a damaging 4-2 opening defeat to England to win their next two matches, beating Panama and Ghana to claim second place in Group L with six points. The Vatreni have proven time and again that they raise their game when the stakes are highest.

The midfield battle shapes up as the defining contest within the contest. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic will look to control tempo and suffocate Portugal's rhythm, while Vitinha and Joao Neves carry the responsibility of breaking lines and feeding the forward players in behind Croatia's defensive block.

Cristiano Ronaldo carries a weight of expectation that extends beyond this fixture. The Portugal captain has scored all ten of his World Cup goals in the group stage and has yet to find the net in a knockout match at the tournament. At 41, this may represent his final opportunity to change that record.

Martinez has publicly defended Ronaldo ahead of the match, insisting that age means nothing when assessing a player of his stature. The debate around Ronaldo's role and influence has dominated the build-up, with former players offering sharply divided views on whether his presence helps or hinders Portugal's chances.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the match live, the TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez has no injury or suspension concerns for Portugal ahead of this fixture. His projected XI reads: Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga; Pedro Neto, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves; Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zlatko Dalic is similarly without any confirmed absentees for Croatia. His projected XI is: Dominik Livakovic; Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic; Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Petar Sucic; Nikola Vlasic; Ante Budimir. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Colombia on June 27, a result that confirmed their place in the knockout rounds. Their most clinical display came earlier in the group stage, a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Across the five matches, Portugal have scored 10 goals and conceded four, with their defensive record particularly strong in tournament play.

Croatia have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Ghana on June 27, a victory that sealed their progression. They also beat Panama 1-0 in their second group game. The significant setback was a 4-2 defeat to England in their World Cup opener, a result that put them under pressure early in Group L. Croatia scored five goals across their three group matches and conceded five, meaning defensive solidity will be a priority as they enter the knockout rounds.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a UEFA Nations League A draw played in Croatia on November 18, 2024. Before that, Portugal won 2-1 at home in the reverse Nations League fixture in September 2024. Across the last five meetings, Portugal hold the stronger record, winning three times to Croatia's one, with one draw.

Standings

Portugal finished second in Group K, while Croatia claimed second place in Group L to advance to the Round of 32.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: