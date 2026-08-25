Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2026 NCAA college football watch guide: Schedule, channels and live streams

Upcoming Notre Dame Fighting Irish TV schedule

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Wisconsin Badgers NBC Watch live on NBC Peacock Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Rice Owls NBC Watch live on NBC Peacock

How to watch and live stream Notre Dame Fighting Irish

As an independent program in football with a scheduling agreement with the ACC, watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish requires a slightly different approach than most college teams. Their media rights are anchored by a historic, exclusive contract with NBC for home games at Notre Dame Stadium.

Because they play a heavy slate of ACC opponents, many of their away games are broadcast on ABC, the primary ESPN networks, or the ACC Network, which also carries extensive coverage of Notre Dame basketball and Olympic sports. Occasionally, you will also need to tune into FOX or CBS when the Irish travel to play opponents in the Big Ten or other conferences.

Best live TV streaming service

If you have cut the cord and need a comprehensive live TV streaming service to replicate the cable experience, you will want one that carries NBC, ABC, ESPN, and the ACC Network.

Fubo stands out as a heavily sports-focused choice for die-hard fans, carrying every major broadcast network and the ACC Network, while also including the ESPN Unlimited app at no extra cost for seamless access to all linear networks and exclusive streaming matchups.

DirecTV Stream offers a familiar, traditional cable interface that reliably secures every channel you need for away games if you upgrade to their Choice package, and it also includes ESPN Unlimited at no extra charge.

YouTube TV is widely considered the best overall interface for sports fans, seamlessly bundling all the essential broadcast channels, ESPN, and the ACC Network into one straightforward package with unlimited cloud DVR.

Lastly, Sling TV is a popular budget option, but it requires you to mix their Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on to get the necessary sports channels. It is also a bit risky because it does not carry local ABC or NBC affiliates in all markets, which is a major hurdle for Notre Dame fans.

Because of their unique media rights, streaming platforms are absolutely essential to catch every game. NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, is non-negotiable for Irish fans; not only does it simulcast every single NBC home game, but it also holds the exclusive rights to at least one Notre Dame football game every season that you will miss entirely without a subscription. For away games and Olympic sports, ESPN Unlimited gives you direct access to ESPN, ABC, and the ACC Network as a standalone subscription, which is perfect if you do not want to pay for a full live TV package like Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

Finally, because Notre Dame is a massive national brand, their home games are broadcast on NBC, and their marquee away games frequently land on ABC, FOX, or CBS. If you live in a location with decent reception, purchasing a one-time digital HD antenna will allow you to watch these major broadcast network games over-the-air in crystal clear HD for free. While you will miss out on the Peacock exclusive game and matchups on the ACC Network or ESPN, an antenna guarantees you can watch the majority of the Irish's biggest games at no ongoing cost.











