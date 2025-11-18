What is the ACC Network (ACCN) channel?

Owned and operated by ESPN Inc., ACCN is a subscription television channel. Launched in 2019, it is dedicated to coverage of the Atlantic Coast Conference. ACCNX, its digital platform, carries events not broadcast on television. It can also be accessed through ESPN Unlimited.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the ACCN channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services on all Fubo and most DirecTV.

It's also available to watch via Sling TV with an add-on and on YouTube TV's base plan.

How much does it cost?

ACCN is only available on select packages of streaming services. It can also be added on as a service.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ACCN content on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

