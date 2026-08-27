LSU Tigers 2026 NCAA college football watch guide: Schedule, channels and live streams

Upcoming LSU Tigers TV schedule

LSU Tigers vs Clemson Tigers ABC Watch live on ABC ESPN Unlimited LSU Tigers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs ESPN Unlimited Ole Miss Rebels vs LSU Tigers ABC Watch live on ABC ESPN Unlimited

How to watch and live stream LSU Tigers

Because the LSU Tigers play in the SEC, their media rights are exclusively tied to the ESPN family of networks. To catch the Tigers this season, you will primarily need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and the SEC Network. With the recent shifts in conference media deals, ABC now serves as the premier broadcast home for the SEC's biggest marquee matchups of the week and the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the SEC Network handles a massive slate of conference games, early-season matchups, and comprehensive coverage of other university sports.

Best live TV streaming service for LSU Tigers

If you have cut the cord and want a comprehensive live TV streaming service to replicate the cable experience, you need one that carries the ESPN family of networks and ABC. Fubo and YouTube TV are excellent choices that carry all the necessary channels - including ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network - while offering great game-day features like multi-view screens and unlimited cloud DVR. DirecTV Stream also reliably secures every channel you need for SEC game days. Sling TV is a popular budget alternative, but you will need to choose their Orange package and add the Sports Extra add-on to get both ESPN and the SEC Network. Just note that Sling does not carry local ABC affiliates in all markets, which can be critical for watching the biggest LSU broadcast matchups.

Streaming also plays a significant role in the SEC's media landscape. If you do not want a full live TV package, the standalone ESPN Unlimited app is a great option for cord-cutters, providing direct access to everything on ESPN's linear networks (including ABC and the SEC Network) alongside exclusive streaming matchups on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

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SEC Network+ serves as a complementary digital channel for early-season matchups and non-revenue sports, and if you already have a pay-TV provider that includes the SEC Network, you can log in to access SECN+ games via the ESPN app at no extra charge.

Finally, because LSU is a perennial powerhouse and one of the biggest draws in college sports, many of their most important SEC matchups are placed on major broadcast television. If you live in an area with decent reception, purchasing a one-time digital HD antenna will allow you to watch the games broadcast on ABC over-the-air in crystal clear high definition for free. While an antenna will not help you with games exclusive to ESPN, ESPN Unlimited, or the SEC Network, it provides an excellent, low-cost foundation for cheering on the Tigers on game day.