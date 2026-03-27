The United States Men's National Team is embarking upon a new golden era.

With a core of young talent plying their trade at some of European soccer's biggest and best teams, and with one of the best coaches in the world at the helm, there is every reason to be optimistic.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the USMNT on TV or online.

Upcoming USMNT TV schedule

Where to watch USMNT soccer for free

Some streaming providers that show USMNT soccer matches offer new customers free trials.

Where to watch USMNT with Spanish commentary

Most USMNT soccer games are broadcast live on Spanish-speaking TV channels UNIVERSO and Telemundo.

Where to watch USMNT worldwide

The World Cup and other international soccer is generally shown on the TV channels and streaming services listed in the table below.

For specific upcoming games, check your local listings.

Country / Region TV channel / streaming service Australia SBS Canada Bell Media UK BBC | ITV LATAM Vrio Corp. MENA beIN Sports Mexico TelevisaUnivision New Zealand TVNZ

If you are out of the country and wish to access the next United States National Team soccer game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network.

USMNT tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of USMNT tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across The United States. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

USMNT kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official USMNT kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.