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Christian Pulisic USMNT 2025Getty
Neil Bennett

Where to watch USMNT soccer? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch the USA soccer team in action

The United States Men's National Team is embarking upon a new golden era.

With a core of young talent plying their trade at some of European soccer's biggest and best teams, and with one of the best coaches in the world at the helm, there is every reason to be optimistic.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the USMNT on TV or online.

Upcoming USMNT TV schedule

Where to watch USMNT soccer for free

Some streaming providers that show USMNT soccer matches offer new customers free trials.

Stream USMNT soccer on FuboStart a free trial now

Where to watch USMNT with Spanish commentary

Most USMNT soccer games are broadcast live on Spanish-speaking TV channels UNIVERSO and Telemundo.

Where to watch USMNT worldwide

The World Cup and other international soccer is generally shown on the TV channels and streaming services listed in the table below.

For specific upcoming games, check your local listings.

Country / RegionTV channel / streaming service
AustraliaSBS
CanadaBell Media
UKBBC | ITV
LATAMVrio Corp.
MENAbeIN Sports
MexicoTelevisaUnivision
New ZealandTVNZ

If you are out of the country and wish to access the next United States National Team soccer game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network.

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Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

USMNT tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of USMNT tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across The United States. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book USMNT tickets from 44€Shop now

USMNT kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official USMNT kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Barcelona jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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